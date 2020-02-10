We Are Family! Celebs Who Made the 2020 Oscars a Family Outing

Charlize Theron Had the 'Best Date'
Theron, who’s nominated for her role as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, brought her mother Gerda Maritz as her date. The actress said while on the E! preshow, “I win the award for best date.”
The Hanks Family Struck a Pose
Hanks has a pretty stacked cheering section at tonight’s awards! He brought his wife, Rita Wilson, and his children Truman Theodore Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks as his dates.
Antonio Banderas Brought His Daughter and Girlfriend
Academy Award nominee Banderas brought his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, and his daughter, Stella, as his dates to the big event.
Billie Eilish and Her Brother Finneas Had a Siblings' Night Out
The brother-sister duo got an invite to Hollywood’s biggest night after sweeping the Grammy Awards.
Beanie Feldstein's Mom Filmed Her Red Carpet Interview
If you’re going to accompany your daughter to the Oscars, why not fangirl at the same time?
Keanu Reeves Brought His Mom as His Date
Reeves brought his mom, Patricia Taylor, to the awards, and the pair rocked coordinating black and white tuxedos.
Three Generations to the Carpet
It was a family affair for nominee (and later, Best Supporting Actress winner!) Laura Dern, who brought her children, Ellery and Jaya Harper, and her mother, Diane Ladd to the 2020 Academy Awards on the eve of her birthday.