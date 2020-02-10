Cats Makes It to the Oscars After All! Rebel Wilson and James Corden Present as Their Characters

Looks like Cats made it to the Oscars after all!

After the movie musical was slammed by critics and audiences alike — and didn’t receive any nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards — stars Rebel Wilson and James Corden represented the movie at Sunday night’s ceremony by dressing up as their characters to present the Best Visual Effects award.

The two walked out together in full bodysuits of their Cats characters, complete with feline-inspired makeup on their faces, which was met with laughter from the audience.

“As cast members of the motion picture Cats,” Wilson started off, “nobody more than us understands the importance,” Corden continued, before they both finished, “of good visual effects.”

Before announcing the winner, the two pretended to be cats distracted by the microphone stand, hitting it with their hands multiple times.

Cats was released in theaters Christmas week and earned $6.6 million in its opening weekend against a $95 million budget. The film earned a 17 percent score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 58 percent audience score.

It has polarized critics, with some loving the whimsical film while others wonder why it had been made.

“The worst thing about Cats — and I was forced to see two cat burglars sensually drape a string of pearls around the scruff of Haywars in the obvious foray to a cat threesome — is that it was made in the first place,” wrote Globe and Mail critic Chandler Levack.

The Wall Street Journal’s John Anderson wrote, “Artistically, it’s a hairball. There’s no story to speak of, Mr. Webber’s music is immediately forgettable and, like a cat standing at an open door, it takes forever to get where it’s going.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.