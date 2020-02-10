Date Night! Brie Larson Walks Hand in Hand with Elijah Allan-Blitz on the Oscars Red Carpet

Brie Larson brought Elijah Allan-Blitz as her date to the Oscars!

The actress, 30, attended the awards ceremony on Sunday night, when she helped Sigourney Weaver and Gal Gadot introduce the Academy Awards’ first female conductor, Eimear Noone, who went on to conduct a medley of all the best score nominees.

The Captain Marvel star was spotted in the audience later in the night with Allan-Blitz, as they both reacted to Jane Fonda‘s speech as she introduced the best picture nominations, which went to Parasite.

Earlier in the night, the pair were seen walking hand in hand on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

While neither Larson or Allan-Blitz have appeared to publicly address their relationship, they were photographed kissing in July 2019.

For that outing, the pair were seen at the Lazy Acres supermarket in Calabasas, California, with Larson sporting an orange, floral-printed dress and Allan-Blitz wearing a plain white T-shirt and black jeans.

Allan-Blitz is also an actor, with credits under his belt that include TV series The Shield and several shorts, according to IMDb.

Larson and Allan-Blitz’s PDA-filled outing last summer came six months after the Oscar winner called off her engagement to actor and musician Alex Greenwald.

“They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of their split. Larson and Greenwald got engaged in 2016 after dating for several years.

In 2016, she gave the actor and musician a shoutout as she accepted the Academy Award for best actress.

“Jacob Tremblay, my partner through this in every way possible,” she said, referring to her Room costar. “My real partner, Alex Greenwald, I love you.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.