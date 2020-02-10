Brad Pitt Says Costar Leonardo DiCaprio Is ‘Easy to Work With’

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were BFFs from the get-go.

At the 2020 Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Pitt, 56, spoke about the chemistry he shared with DiCaprio, 45, behind the scenes of their film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

“It was great fun,” Pitt told ABC red carpet pre-show host Lily Aldridge. “He’s pretty easy to work with, I’ve gotta say.”

When asked to detail his “bromance,” Pitt laughed, remaining tight-lipped.

In the film, Pitt plays Cliff Booth, a stuntman for DiCaprio’s actor character Rick Dalton, and they lean on each other in a changing industry landscape. Both received Oscar nominations: Pitt for Best Supporting Actor, which he won in the first category of the night, and DiCaprio for Best Actor.

DiCaprio also talked about working with Pitt while speaking on the ABC red carpet pre-show, saying the two of them found their characters easy to slip into because of their shared experience in the movie-making industry.

“Brad and I kinda came up in this industry at the same time,” he said, later adding, “As soon as Brad and I met, we knew who these guys were. … We fit into those shoes immediately.”

At the SAG Awards last month, Pitt revealed to PEOPLE the sweet nickname that DiCaprio uses for him — “Lover.”

“Lover. He calls me Lover,” said Pitt. “It’s a bit confusing, but I roll with it.”

At the time, Pitt also chalked their chemistry up to the camaraderie he shares with fellow actors: “You’ll find, with most of the guys, I would say we’re all pretty much rooting for each other, we all have respect for each other, we all have a good laugh with each other. And it plays, and it’s pretty easy.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 9.