Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Attended the Same Oscars Party After His Major Win

Brad Pitt celebrated his Oscar victory in the vicinity of friends.

Pitt, 56, won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at Sunday night’s awards show and made his way to Vanity Fair’s Oscars party once the event had wrapped.

A source tells PEOPLE the actor was happy and having fun while talking to Rebel Wilson and Chelsea Handler at the bash. Pitt later made his way to Guy Oseary’s popular Oscars soirée “The Party.”

There, the actor was seen spending time with his Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood costar Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Lukas Haas and Adele.

Standing nearby was Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, although the two were not seen interacting.

The two had a run-in backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month after Aniston won a SAG Award for her role in The Morning Show and Pitt was honored for Once Upon a Time.



The actors were married from 2000 to 2005. Though divorced, Pitt and Aniston have maintained contact as friends.

At the Vanity Fair Oscar’s party, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos arrived with his oldest son, Preston. The two met up with Bezos’ girlfriend, anchor Lauren Sanchez, who brought along her oldest son, Nikko Gonzalez, whom she shares with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez. All four later went to Oseary’s shindig.

“They were inseparable,” a guest at the party tells PEOPLE of Sanchez and Bezos.

At the same party was Sanchez’s ex-husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

Oscars night was full of shocks and surprises. Parasite, the South Korean film of two different families colliding together, took home the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film.

Pitt won his first Oscar for acting, dedicating his award to his six children.

“Listen, I’ve been gobsmacked. I’m not one to look back but this has made me do so,” Pitt told the audience. “And I think my folks taking me to the drive in to see Butch and Sundance and loading up my car and moving out here and Geena and Ridley giving me my first shot to all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way to stand here now.”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood, ain’t that’s the truth,” he went on. “And to my kids, who color everything I do, I adore you.”

Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor, while Laura Dern won for Best Supporting Actress and Renée Zellweger took the stage to accept the Best Actress prize.