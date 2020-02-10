Brad Pitt Gets Political in Oscars Speech, Wants Quentin Tarantino to Take on Trump's Impeachment

Brad Pitt used the first few moments of his Academy Awards acceptance speech to bring attention to President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

The actor, 56, picked up his first acting Oscar for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood on Sunday night. At the beginning of his speech, Pitt decided to get political, pointing out how the Senate didn’t vote to bring in additional witnesses in the trial to impeach Trump.

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt quipped. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it, in the end the adults do the right thing.”

Tarantino is famous for taking major world events and switching the endings, from Adolf Hitler’s killing in Inglourious Basterds to Sharon Tate‘s survival in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Pitt continued to praise Tarantino in his speech.

“This really is about Quentin Tarantino, you are original, you are one of a kind,” he said. “The film industry would be a much dryer place without you. Look for the best in people expect the worst. But look for the best.”

The actor also got personal, thanking his parents and his six kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

“Listen, I’ve been gobsmacked,” he said. “I’m not one to look back but this has made me do so and I think of my folks taking me to the drive in to see Butch and Sundance and loading up my car and moving out here. Once upon a time in Hollywood, ain’t that’s the truth. And to my kids, who color everything I do, I love you.”

