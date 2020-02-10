Renée Zellweger Jokes 'Is That All?' to Parasite's Bong Joon Ho After He Shows Off His 3 Oscars

Bong Joon Ho and Renée Zellweger both won big at the Academy Awards — but the South Korean filmmaker picked up a few more statuettes.

Over the course of the night, Bong’s film Parasite won a total of four awards: Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature, Best Director as well as Best Picture, while Zellweger was honored with the Best Actress award for her role in Judy.

Running into each other backstage while waiting to get their statuettes engraved, the two winners exchanged a few jokes about Bong’s epic night.

“We meet again,” Zellweger exclaimed in footage captured by Variety, as Bong slyly responded by pushing all of his trophies towards her.

“Oh, stop it,” she said with a laugh. “Alright, everybody scoot down. We got to make some room!”

Continuing to joke around, as Zellweger walked away she turned back and joked, “Oh, is that all?”

“I have so many. I’m so sorry,” the filmmaker — who made a similar joke to the engravers — quipped.

Bong’s dark thriller had a historic night on Sunday, becoming the first-ever non-English language film to win Best Picture, but the filmmaker just missed out on tying an Academy Awards record.

Although Parasite picked up four awards, which seemingly would have tied Bong with Walt Disney for most individual Oscar wins in a single year, the award for Best International Film goes to a country and not an individual.

Parasite’s big night also marked the first time a South Korean film had ever won an Oscar, as well as the first time one film won both the International and the Best Picture category.

During the award ceremony, Zellweger picked up her second Oscar, having previously won in 2004 for her role in Cold Mountain

Speaking to PEOPLE backstage, Zellweger said that she felt “more present” this time around.

“I think I was so busy that I wasn’t actually in the moment,” she said of her previous win. “I think I had just flown home from something for Bridget Jones two or something. It’s different, different perspectives. I’m a little more present now. I think that the time away and the time in between has helped me to appreciate it in a different way.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.