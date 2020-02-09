Billie Eilish to Perform a Cover Song She's 'Always Loved' During Oscars 2020 In Memoriam Tribute

Billie Eilish will be performing one of her favorite songs at the 2020 Oscars.

The 18-year-old singer is set to take the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night. “Honored to be performing during the in memoriam segment for the Oscars tonight covering a song I’ve always loved. Watch with us,” Eilish shared on her Instagram Story hours before the show.

Eilish’s performance was first made known in January, in a tweet from the Academy, though the details of what she was singing had remained a mystery.

Recently, Eilish made headlines after taking home a whopping five trophies at the 2020 Grammy Awards — including the coveted awards of album of the year, song of the year, and best new artist.

And in January, it was announced she’d be recording the theme song to Daniel Craig‘s final James Bond film, No Time to Die, which hits theaters in April. The honor makes her the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme.

Born and raised in Highland Park, Los Angeles, Eilish began singing at a young age, first gaining fame for her song “Ocean Eyes” on SoundCloud.

Her debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was released in March 2019. It topped the Billboard 200 charts and has since gone double platinum, becoming the best-performing album of 2019 in the U.S.

In addition, Eilish has a total of 13 platinum single to her name, six of which — “When the Party’s Over”, “Bury a Friend”, “Wish You Were Gay”, “Xanny”, “Everything I Wanted”, and “Bad Guy” — came from We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Now a household name, Eilish told Vanity Fair in November 2019 that she likes being famous, but “used to hate it.”

“I hated doing press and I hated being recognized and I hated kind of everything that had to do with it,” she said. “There’s a lot in fame that’s f—ing gross and horrible and just miserable. But I’m very grateful for it, and it’s really rare and I’m very lucky, so I’m done with complaining about it.”

She went on to admit that she didn’t envision herself becoming as successful as she is now just one year ago.

“Back then, I thought it was the biggest it was ever going to be,” she said. “I thought it was the most I was ever going to be recognized, and it’s the most anyone is going to know me, and it was the most money that I would have, the most clothes I’d have, the most shoes I’d have. And what’s crazy is, it wasn’t.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.