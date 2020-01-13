Jennifer Lopez Fails to Land 2020 Oscar Nomination for Hustlers and More Shockers

The 2020 Academy Award nominations have landed — with a few shockers.

Chiefly among them is a snub for Jennifer Lopez‘s Golden Globe-nominated performance in Hustlers. The actress, 50, failed to land a Best Supporting Actress nomination on Monday morning, with Little Women‘s Florence Pugh and Richard Jewell‘s Kathy Bates surprising in the competitive category.

Lopez has been a fixture this awards season, netting SAG Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards nominations on top of the Globes nod.

The drama opened earlier last September to an estimated $33.2 million, the highest opening of Lopez’s career, and to widespread glowing reviews.

In a recent interview with GQ, Lopez credited the film’s success to the female powerhouse behind its fruition.

“It became a movement,” Lopez explained. “This is our movie, where we run s—. They know it’s all women producers, woman director, woman writer, all women starring in it. We’ve been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned.”

RELATED: Watch the 2020 Oscars Nominations Live

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pugh meanwhile didn’t land a Globes nomination, despite having a breakout year with an acclaimed performance in this last summer’s hit horror, Midsommar.

Check back for more snubs and surprises as the 2020 Oscars nominations continue to roll in.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.