Laura Dern has capped off her awards season sweep!

On Sunday, the actress, 52, won Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Academy Awards for her work as a divorce attorney in Marriage Story. The win, which is Laura’s first-ever Oscar, comes after two previous nods, most recently in 2014 for Wild.

Accepting the award on stage, Laura credited her children — daughter Jaya, son Ellery, and stepchildren Charles “CJ” and Harris — for serving as “the love stories in my life” before going on to recognize her “acting heroes” and parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.

“I would like to say a special thank you to the gifts of the love stories in my life. My stepchildren, CJ and Harris. My heart and inspiration, Ellery, Jaya,” she said. “And you know, some say ‘never meet your heroes’ but I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents.”

“I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern,” Laura went on. “You got game. I love you. Thank you all for this gift.”

Wrapping up her speech, the actress, who will turn 53 on Monday, said, “This is the best birthday present ever. I love you. I love my friends, you lift me up every day.”

Image zoom Laura Dern Kevin Winter/Getty

Earlier in the evening, Laura showed off how important her family was to her, walking the red carpet with her mother and children by her side.

“It makes me very happy,” she said on the E! News pre-show, of having her family with her at the Academy Awards.

Leading up to the awards show, Laura had claimed a handful of other major accolades for her role as Nora Fanshaw in the drama alongside Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, who both also got recognized for their Marriage Story performances.

Other nominees in Sunday’s Best Supporting Actress category included Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Margot Robbie (Bombshell), Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) and Florence Pugh (Little Women).

Image zoom Ellery Harper, Jaya Harper, Diane Ladd, and Laura Dern Amy Sussman/Getty

In January, Laura opened up to Variety about her Oscar-winning role, explaining how she and writer/director/Noah Baumbach approached the successful lawyer who can at first come off as cutthroat.

“Noah and I did a lot of talking about this and it’s interested me a lot lately to think about when women are given the opportunity finally to have a position of power that we so haven’t been bred to even consider it,” Laura said at the time. “That when we’re given it, it’s like, ‘Look, I’m giving you this one slot and this one chance so you better act like the boys, you better play ball like the boys.’”

She continued: “I have witnessed it in my own career in the film industry and it’s ever-changing. But when I first started, I met women in positions of power who were playing with ruthlessness because they couldn’t seem overly sentimental.”

Image zoom Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story Wilson Webb

The Best Supporting Actress category was met with fan outrage when nominations were revealed last month for its exclusion of Jennifer Lopez.

The singer, 50, received critical praise and accolades during awards season for her performance in Hustlers, prompting many to question why she was left out of the nominees.

Even director Tyler Perry spoke about the snub, saying he was “upset” by the Lopez shutout. “I’m upset, man,” Perry told TMZ. “J.Lo didn’t get nominated, are you kidding me? … She should have gotten nominated. That’s crazy.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.