Brad Pitt Dedicates His First-Ever Acting Oscar Win to His 6 Children 'Who Color Everything I Do'

Brad Pitt just won his first Oscar for acting — and he’s dedicating it to his kids!

Pitt, 56, was honored with the award in the Best Supporting Actor category on Sunday after sweeping all the awards leading up to the big night. His win comes for his critically acclaimed performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

The actor beat out Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes, Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Al Pacino for The Irishman and Joe Pesci for The Irishman.

While on stage, Pitt used his time to thank many of the special the people he has worked with, including Tarantino, fellow costar Leonardo DiCaprio, and the rest of the cast and crew of Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

However, he also made sure to leave the best for last, wrapping up his speech by thanking his six children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

“Listen, I’ve been gobsmacked. I’m not one to look back but this has made me do so,” he told the audience. “And I think my folks taking me to the drive in to see Butch and Sundance and loading up my car and moving out here and Geena and Ridley giving me my first shot to all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way to stand here now.”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood, ain’t that’s the truth,” he went on. “And to my kids, who color everything I do, I love you.”

Though Pitt is already an Oscar winner for producing 2014’s Best Picture 12 Years a Slave, this is the first time the actor has won for his own performance in a film.

In Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Pitt plays Cliff Booth, a stunt double for and close friend to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, a one-time television star working to stay relevant in the business.

Pitt also starred in Tarantino’s 2009 film Inglourious Basterds and appeared in True Romance, which Tarantino penned but did not direct.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.