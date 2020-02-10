'It's the Oscars, There Can't Be Any Regrets': The 14 Best Quotes from the 2020 Oscars

“It’s raining in LA and it’s cold Betches!!!”
— Billy Porter, on his reason for accessorizing his couture Giles Deacon look with a cozy fleece blanket, on Twitter
“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way.”
— Natalie Portman, explaining the significance of the names of female directors — who were snubbed in this year’s all-male Best Director category — embroidered on her cape, to L.A. Times reporter Amy Kaufman
“It’s a sandwich. It’s the Oscars, there can’t be any regrets. There’s no going back.”
— Julia Butters, on her handy purse snack, to PEOPLE on the red carpet
Roman Griffin Davis: “He’s basically the funniest child, the funniest person my age I know.”
Archie Yates: “I’m not your age, I’m not 13!”
Roman Griffin Davis: “I’m not 13, you don’t even know my age!”
— Jojo Rabbit costars, 12-year-old Davis and 10-year-old Yates, melting our hearts with their back and forth, on E!‘s red carpet
“Jeff Bezos is so rich, he got divorced and he’s still the richest man in the world. He saw Marriage Story and thought it was a comedy.”
— Chris Rock, joking about the Amazon founder and CEO’s 2019 divorce from wife MacKenzie, during his “not-hosting” skit with Steve Martin
“The iconic and brilliant Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly as it is spelled, is our Elsa.”
— Josh Gad, jokingly referring to John Travolta’s famous 2015 butchering of the Frozen actress’ name as “Adele Dazeem,” while introducing the global Elsas’ group performance of “Into the Unknown”
“This is really light. This one’s light.”
— Taika Waititi, marveling at the weight of his Oscars statuette during his acceptance speech for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit
“You know what, I can’t do this.”
“We’re too upset, we’re too upset to do this.”
“Guys — guys. We’re not mad.”
“That was … an act.”
“We were … acting.”
“We just know there are a lot of directors here tonight. We just want them to know we do more than comedy. ‘Well it’s mine now son.’ ‘How would you know you were always gone when I was a kid!’ And … scene.”
— Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig, showing off their acting chops during their hilarious introduction for the Production Design and Costume Design categories
“And you know some say ‘never meet your heroes’ but I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents. I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.”
— Laura Dern, emotionally thanking her parents during her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story
“We certainly understand the importance, indeed the primacy, of the role of the cinematographer to film. Not only does the cinematographer prepare the meals for the crew and cast — it is also the cinematographer who knocks on your trailer door to let you know that it is time to get to the set to create magic. And it is the cinematographer and only the cinematographer who is waiting patiently for you in that golf cart to travel you to set.”
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, jokingly giving some insight into the role of cinematographers, while introducing the Best Cinematography award
“As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects.”
— James Corden and Rebel Wilson, poking fun at the backlash over Cats‘ visual effects, while introducing the Best Visual Effects award
Sigourney Weaver: “Backstage, we decided that after the show, we’re gonna start a fight club.”
Gal Gadot: “Men are all invited, but no shirts allowed.”
Brie Larson: “The winner will get a lifetime supply of deodorant, sushi and tequila.”
Gal Gadot: “And the loser gets to answer questions from journalists about how it feels to be a woman in Hollywood.”
— Brie Larson, Sigourney Weaver and Gal Gadot, on what happens when powerful women get together, while introducing a performance by Maestra Eimear Noone
“Thank you, I will drink until the next morning.”
— Bong Joon Ho, joking about how he’ll be celebrating Parasite‘s four Oscar wins, in his acceptance speech for the Best International Feature Film award
“I’ve been thinking a lot about some of the distressing issues that we are facing collectively. And I think at times we feel or were made to feel that we champion different causes. But for me, I see commonality. I think, whether we’re talking about gender inequality, or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we’re talking about the fight against injustice.”
— Joaquin Phoenix, on remembering that compassion is a common cause and force for change, in his acceptance speech for Best Actor for his role in Joker