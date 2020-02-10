Proud Mom! Beanie Feldstein's Mother Films Daughter's Oscars Red Carpet Interview with Her Phone

Beanie Feldstein has one proud mom!

The Booksmart actress attended the 2020 Oscars on Sunday when she stopped by to talk to E!’s Ryan Seacrest. And while Feldstein, 26, talked all about her incredible year after starring in the comedy, her mom Sharon Lyn Chalkin was caught recording the special moment on her phone, smiling wide while wearing a floor-length black dress.

Feldstein is Chalkin’s youngest child. She’s also mom to actor Jonah Hill, 36, and Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein, who died of a blood clot in 2017 at 40.

Last month, Feldstein, 26, opened up to PEOPLE on how her mom influences her style.

“What I love about my mom’s style is that she has never put any rules on herself. She doesn’t believe in it. Like age, hair color, whatever it might be, whatever you think, I can wear this or I can’t wear this, height, she just doesn’t believe in it,” Feldstein told PEOPLE. “And she’s always just worn whatever she wants, and then it ends up being like the biggest trend the next year because everyone’s like, she’s such a trendsetter.”

“Now [wearing] leopard, I’m sort of becoming my mother’s daughter…our staircase in our house is leopard,” she continued. “But I’ve always been a bit more simple than she is. She’ll wear like a leopard thing paired with like a neon green hat paired with like a gorgeous purse, and she just is like all over it”

The star admitted she rebelled against her mom’s eccentric style for years but began embracing and appreciating it as she got older: “For awhile I was like, ‘I could never wear leopard’, and now I’m like, ‘Bring it on!’”

