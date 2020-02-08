All the Oscar Records That Could Be Broken: From a Parasite Shocker to Obama Making History

The 2020 Academy Awards are rapidly approaching and several films and stars are on track to making history.

Whether it’s making EGOT history or Netflix finally winning an Oscar for Best Picture, this Sunday is sure to leave plenty of room for surprises.

The Oscar nominations list is led by Joker with 11 nominations, with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood coming in second with 10. Little Women, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite each picked up 6 nods, while Ford v Ferrari came away with 4.

While those are the top contenders to win big, there is a chance other nominees will get a chance in the spotlight — and in the history books.

Here are some of the records that could be broken this Sunday.

Image zoom Scarlett Johansson, Cho Yeo-jeong, Barack Obama Netflix; Courtesy of NEON CJ Entertainment; Marcelo del Pozo/Getty

1. Parasite could be the first movie to win Best Foreign Language Film and Best Picture.

The South-Korean film by Bong Joon-Ho has taken Hollywood by storm, being lauded by critics and audiences alike in the tale of wealth and class disparity when members of a poor family begin working for a wealthy couple and their two children.

While Parasite is predicted to take home the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, it’s also in the running for Best Picture and has already broken a record by becoming the first Korean film to be nominated in the Oscars’ most revered category.

The film follows behind other notable nominees in both categories such as Roma, 2012’s Amour and 2000s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

But in the Academy’s 92-year history, no foreign language film has ever won Best Picture.

2. Scarlett Johansson has joined an exclusive club.

The actress received two Oscar nominations this year: Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. They’re also Johansson’s first Oscar nominations in her career.

The double nominations are rare as she’s only the 12th person to receive to acting nominations in the same year, according to the BBC. She could also become the first person to ever win two acting Oscars in the same year.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Frozen 2 Snubbed by 2020 Oscars — and More Shockers

Image zoom Cynthia Erivo in Harriet Glen Wilson/Focus Features

She follows in the footsteps of Al Pacino, Emma Thompson, Jamie Foxx, Sigourney Weaver and Cate Blanchett. And while no actor has ever won in both of their categories, there’s a first time for everything.

3. Cynthia Erivo could make EGOT history.

The Harriet star is nominated for Best Actress this year as well as Best Original Song for the anthem she co-wrote, “Stand Up.”

Erivo, who has won an Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award, could take home her first Oscar and become the youngest EGOT winner in history.

She would replace the current record holder, Frozen and Coco songwriter Robert Lopez, who is also nominated this year for a song he wrote on Frozen II.

While Erivo could beat him in that category, Lopez is still the only person to ever win a double EGOT and win all four awards twice, according to Vanity Fair.

4. The first-ever competing couple in Oscars history.

Directors Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig are facing off in the Best Picture category even as they maintain their relationship.

The two welcomed their first child together in March 2019, and are set to co-write the upcoming film Barbie.

Image zoom Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

The pair are also nominated in the different writing categories with Gerwig in the running for Best Adapted Screenplay for Little Women and Baumbach up for Best Original Screenplay for Marriage Story.

This would pave the way for a shocking and sweet event: his-and-hers Oscars.

RELATED: From ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ to ‘Let It Go:’ Every Disney Song That Has Won an Oscar

5. Toy Story 4 could break its own record.

Toy Story 3 was the first sequel to win an Oscar in a film series when it took home two Oscars in 2011: for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

This year, another sequel in the same franchise, Toy Story 4, is nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song. If it wins this Sunday, it’ll be the second film to win within its own film series, ever.

6. Netflix could become the first streaming service to win a Best Picture Oscar.

The streaming giant has turned its focus on the Academy Awards for the last few years, producing critically acclaimed films such as 2018’s Roma and Mudbound and the Coen Brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

But while Alfonso Cuarón won the Best Directing Oscar for Roma, the platform failed to lock down the Best Picture title.

This year, however, Netflix has two contenders in the race with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Baumbach’s Marriage Story, which are both nominated.

While it’s more likely Scorsese’s mob epic might win, it remains to be seen if Academy voters will allow the streamer to take home the biggest prize of the night.

Image zoom Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro in The Irishman Niko Tavernise

7. Barack Obama could become the first former President to win an Oscar.

While it seems unlikely the Obamas will attend the Oscars, the former president did produce a documentary feature Oscar nominee: American Factory.

The film has a strong chance of winning, which would make him the first former president to win an Oscar — something Ronald Reagan was never able to do.

8. Diane Warren could (finally) win an Oscar.

The songwriter, who was nominated for her 11th Oscar this year, is the most nominated woman without a win (so far).

Warren is nominated for Best Original Song for the 2019 film Breakthrough called “I’m Standing With You.”

She’s been previously nominated for “‘Til It Happens to You,” which she co-wrote with Lady Gaga, and for other films such as Pearl Harbor, Armageddon, and 2018’s Marshall which she shared with Common.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.