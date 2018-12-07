With Kevin Hart Out, Who Could (and Wants) to Host Oscars — From Tiffany Haddish to The Rock

The Oscars are facing a crisis — and awards season has just begun!

Kevin Hart was announced as the 2019 Academy Awards host on Tuesday, but stepped down Thursday after responding to backlash from past homophobic comments and tweets.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s,” Hart, 39, tweeted. “This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

Hart opting out of the coveted gig came just over an hour after he vowed to not to apologize to the Academy.

“So, I just got a call from the Academy and that call basically said, ‘Kevin apologize for your tweets… or we’re going to have to move on and find another host,’” Hart said in a video shared on Instagram that he captioned “I know who I am and so do the people closest to me.”

Hart says he “chose to pass” because he’s “addressed it.”

With the comedian out, some celebrities have taken to social media to express interest, while fans have begun speculating who would be a good fit for the job.

The two comedians stole the show at the 2018 Oscars broadcast. We’d happily take either, but the combination — a break-out star and a veteran sketch comedian — would be unbeatable.

While Sykes thinks “Siri and Alexa” should host the Oscars, commenters have been asking for this industry staple to take the reigns.

I think Siri and Alexa should host the Oscars. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) December 7, 2018

In the past few days, Eichner has been among the most vocal about homophobia in the entertainment industry. If nothing else, a Billy On the Street Oscars segment would be everything.

Billy Porter Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

The Tony-winning actor was just nominated for a Golden Globe for his work in Pose. In the show, Porter plays Pray Tell, an emcee of the 1980s Ball scene. It’s too perfect to ignore.

Colin Jost and Michael Che got their day at the Emmys, so why not give SNL staples Jones and McKinnon the opportunity to flex their comedic muscles on Hollywood’s biggest stage?

The multi-hyphenate performer just came off of a Star Wars film, and is versatile enough to handle whatever direction the night takes.

Awkwafina Benjamin Askinas

2018 was a breakout year for the rapper-actress, from Oceans 8 to Crazy Rich Asians to dropping her second album. She can do it all.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

If there’s a song-and-dance guy for the job, it’s Hamilton powerhouse Miranda who also happens to star in one of the season’s most anticipated films (plus it’s a musical), Mary Poppins Returns.

Robert Downey Jr.

Maybe Downey Jr.s Avengers costar Chris Evans is onto something? The Captain America star is eager to give his friend a shot at the gig.

Could the hosting honors get passed from one late-night host to another? The Busy Tonight host has expressed interest in the job.

If you haven’t watched the pair host the Film Independent Spirit Awards, you should fix that. The friends from college have impeccable chemistry.

Hollywood stars don’t come much more charismatic than the wrestler turned actor. The beloved actor has flirted with running for President — hosting the Oscars could be good preparation.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards will air February 24th, 2019 at 8:00ET on ABC