Get Out Director Jordan Peele, Logan's Hugh Jackman & More Stars React to 2018 Oscar Nominations

The nominations are in — and Hollywood is celebrating!

The 90th Annual Academy Award nominations were announced early Tuesday morning with The Shape of Water, Get Out and Lady Bird scoring big. Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy scored the most nominations at 13, while the season’s buzziest movie, Get Out, picked up a respectable four.

The Twitter world was especially happy for Jordan Peele, who picked up a Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture nomination for Get Out. The former Key & Peele star tweeted his appreciation in a series of funny and heartwarming tweets — starting with the memorable shot of Best Actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya crying in the film.

What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018

I just spoke to Daniel. You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018

His wife Chelsea Peretti joined in the celebration, first with a tweet of just hearts, exclamation points and smiley faces before following it up with the second biggest news of the morning for the family — their 6-month-old son Beaumont Gino Peele slept through the night.

AND OUR BABY SLEPT THRU THE NITE W NO MILK‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️😩💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) January 23, 2018

Chrissy Teigen, on the other hand, gave the Twitter world a lesson in being nice when she tweeted out her support of nominees Get Out and I, Tonya — but declined to name the “highly nominated movie” that “sucks.”

John said I can’t talk shit about any nominated movies so I will simply say Get Out and I,Tonya should win everything also one of the highly nominated movies sucks — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2018

The Big Sick writer Kumail Nanjiani had a sweet reaction to his Best Original Screenplay nomination, recognizing wife Emily V. Gordon for their joint work on the movie about their love story.

Hey Academy Award nominee @emilyvgordon, how’s it going? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 23, 2018

The Shape of Water‘s Octavia Spencer celebrated the movie’s 13 nominations, including her own for Supporting Actress, by giving a shout out to the whole team.

Hugh Jackman starred in two of the Oscar nominated films, with Logan and The Greatest Showman each picking up a nod. The actor took to his Twitter to congratulate his collaborators on each film, including Best Adapted Screenplay nominee James Mangold for Logan.

If Hollywood kept statistics for the most assists in nominations/awards … @mang0ld would be the league leader. Today, he finally got the recognition he deserves. Congrats brother! @WolverineMovie #Logan #Wolverine #Oscars2018 pic.twitter.com/Zp2CDo9mCA — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 23, 2018

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn also celebrated the work his team did after the Best Visual Effects nomination.

Very stoked to have @Guardians Vol. 2 nominated for an #Oscar. Many thanks to the THOUSANDS of artists from numerous vendors who helped us create this magical world. pic.twitter.com/bS9O53271Q — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 23, 2018

New mom Mindy Kaling was up bright and early watching the nominations and celebrated Mudbound‘s Rachel Morrison for being the first-ever woman nominated in the Best Cinematography category.

What an exciting and inspiring thing to see Rachel Morrison @morrisondp be nominated for her gorgeous cinematography in #mudbound. First woman ever! And we went to high school together! Which is the cooler fact? — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 23, 2018

1 woman nominated out of 10 slots for Best Picture. 1 woman nominated for best director out of 5 slots. No women of color nominated in either category. We still have a long way to go, Hollywood. #TIMESUP — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 23, 2018

But even though the nominations showed a lot of diversity, actress Amber Tamblyn pointed out the “long way to go” in the search for gender equality in Hollywood.

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.