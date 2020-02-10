Glenn Close and Amy Adams are among the stars who've come thisclose to Oscar gold
The Oscars are upon us! And while we’re excited for big moments that are sure to come on Hollywood’s biggest night, we’re also thinking about those lauded actors who have continuously scored nominations over the years while simultaneously winning over audiences.
Why, you ask? Well, with 11-time nominee Diane Warren poised to possibly take home her first-ever Oscar, and four-time nominee Joaquin Phoenix looking likely to take home a trophy for Joker, we got to thinking. What about other talented stars who’ve been nominated several times in their careers and never won? Read on to see who makes the surprising list:
Diane Warren
# of nominations: 11
Films: For Best Original Song, “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” “Because You Loved Me,” “How Do I Live,” “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” “Music of My Heart,” There You’ll Be,” “Grateful,” “Til It Happens to You,” “Stand Up for Something,” “I’ll Fight,” “I’m Standing with You.”
# of nominations: 7
Films: The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, The Natural, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs and The Wife
Amy Adams
# of nominations: 6
Films: Junebug, Doubt, The Master, The Fighter and American Hustle and Vice
# of nominations: 4
Films: The Grifters, American Beauty, Being Julia and The Kids Are All Right
# of nominations: 3
Films: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Finding Neverland and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
# of nominations: 3
Films: Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia
# of nominations: 4
Films: Gladiator, Walk the Line, The Master and Joker
# of nominations: 3
Films: Dangerous Liaisons, The Fabulous Baker Boys and Love Field
# of nominations: 3
Films: Alien, Working Girl and Gorillas in the Mist
# of nominations: 3
Films: Primal Fear, American History X and Birdman