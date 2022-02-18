Zack Snyder, Roland Emmerich and More Directors Mourn Film Editor David Brenner After Death at 59

David Brenner, an Oscar-winning film editor, was most recently working on the upcoming Avatar sequel

David Brenner, an Oscar-winning film editor, has died. He was 59.

Brenner passed away suddenly on Thursday at his home in West Hollywood, his wife confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Before his death, he was in post-production for James Cameron's Avatar sequel, which is due in theaters this December.

The acclaimed editor won an Oscar for his work on Oliver Stone's Born on the Fourth of July in 1990, which he shared with co-editor Joe Hutshing. He also teamed up with Stone for films including Platoon, Salvador, Wall Street, Talk Radio, The Doors, Heaven & Earth, World Trade Center and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

Zack Snyder — who collaborated with Brenner on both 2017 original and extended version of Justice League as well as 2013's Man of Steel and 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — paid tribute to the late editor on social media.

"Devastated by the news that I lost my dear friend and collaborator David Brenner…The kindest man, A loving father and husband, A gifted artist…you'll be deeply missed," he shared on Vero.

Roland Emmerich — who worked with Brenner on Independence Day, The Patriot, The Day After Tomorrow and 2012 — also posted a tribute to Brenner on Facebook.

He wrote, "Our deepest sympathies and sincerest condolences to Amber, Anna, Haider and Sasha on the sad and tragic passing of OSCAR®-winning film editor David Brenner, a beloved husband and father, as well as dear and very gifted friend."

Brenner also worked with Rob Marshall on Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides in 2011. The director shared his condolences, writing, "David was an extraordinary artist and a kind and gentle man. We were incredibly lucky to have collaborated with such a beautiful spirit. We are deeply saddened by this unimaginable loss — and we send our most profound sympathies."