Oscar Winner Parasite Is Coming to IMAX Theaters — for One Week Only!

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite was the first film to take home awards in both the Best Picture and Best International Feature Film categories at the Oscars
Parasite is coming to a bigger screen.
The acclaimed thriller will be digitally remastered and released in IMAX theaters for one week beginning Friday, Feb. 21. The re-release comes weeks after Parasite made history at the 2020 Academy Awards, taking home awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.
The South Korean movie, directed by Bong Joon Ho, is the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture and the first to ever receive awards in both the International Feature Film and Best Picture categories.
Parasite premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May, where it broke more barriers as the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or, the top prize of the festival.
The film’s cast, including stars Song Kang-ho, Cho Yeo-jeong, Park So-dam, Choi Woo-shik, Chang Hyae-Jin, Lee Jung-eun and Lee Sun-kyun, later won the SAG ensemble award.
It has grossed more than $200 million worldwide and $45 million in the U.S., making the film the fourth highest-grossing foreign language film of all time. The film also experienced a significant post-Oscars boost, jumping about $10 million in grosses since the awards show on Feb. 9, according to IndieWire.
Following his Oscar wins, Bong told reporters through a translator: “I’m just a very strange person. I’ve just done what I’ve always done with great artists.”
“It still feels very surreal. I feel like something will hit me and I will wake up from this dream,” before continuing himself in English, “It’s really f—— crazy!”