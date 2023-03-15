Oscar Winner Ke Huy Quan Says He's 'Worried' That His Comeback Success 'Is Only a One-Time Thing'

Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor at the 95th Academy Awards for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 02:50 PM
Ke Huy Quan
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Ke Huy Quan is celebrating his Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actor, but he's also acutely aware that Hollywood success can come and go.

While speaking with Variety after his Oscar victory for a cover story published Wednesday, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star, 51, admitted that he still worries for the future of his acting career, even after winning one of the industry's most sought-after awards.

"Everything is still so fresh in my mind. And that's why moving forward I'm still really scared," the actor said of the decades he spent struggling to find work as an actor after initially breaking out as a child star in the 1980s.

"Even though I just won an Oscar, I'm still really fearful of what tomorrow brings," Quan told the outlet. "I had a conversation with my agent, and I said 'I'm so worried that this is only a one-time thing.' "

"I've been down this road before and I'm so afraid that history is going to repeat itself," he added. "I said 'please, whatever you do, please make sure that does not happen.' "

Ke Huy Quan
Andrew Eccles for Variety

During the interview, Quan recalled a recent interaction with Cate Blanchett at an awards season event and the advice the two-time Oscar winner gave him after he confessed concerns about his career moving forward.

"And she said, 'Just go with your heart and be irresponsible: Don't worry about what other people think,' " Quan recalled of 53-year-old Blanchett's advice. " 'Choose something that you believe in, choose something that you love, and things will work out.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After Quan accepted his Oscar during Sunday night's 95th Academy Awards, the actor told reporters in the press room that he was "so emotional" after he heard Ariana DeBose speak his birth name out loud as she presented the award.

"When I started as a kid, it was my birth name, Ke Huy Quan. And I remembered when it got really tough, my manager told me that 'maybe, you know, it would be easier if you were to have an American sounding name,' and I was so desperate for a job that I would do anything," the actor told reporters backstage Sunday.

Quan, who used the names Jonathan Ke Quan and Jonathan Quan at different points earlier in his career, told reporters that when he resolved to return to acting in 2020, "the very first thing that I wanted to do was to go back to my birth given name."

"Tonight to see Ariana open that envelope and say 'Ke Huy Quan,' that was a really, really special moment for me," he added. "And then immediately I was so emotional."

Related Articles
Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Ke Huy Quan Crashes 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' After Oscar Win: 'Can't Let the Best Day of My Life End'
Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Ke Huy Quan Says Hearing His Birth Name Announced During Oscars 2023 Win Was 'Really Special'
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Wins at Oscars 2023 for 'Everything Everywhere' : 'This Is the American Dream'
Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Ke Huy Quan Shouts Out His 'Goonies' Costars After Oscars 2023 Win: 'Goonies Never Say Die'
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ariana DeBose Cries as She Names Ke Huy Quan a Winner at Oscars 2023: 'I'm a Big Ol' Softie'
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Hugging at Oscars 2023 Is Going Viral 38 Years After Temple of Doom
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Hugging at Oscars 2023 Is Going Viral 38 Years After 'Temple of Doom'
Ke Huy Quan (R) accepts the award for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Harrison Ford onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Reunite Onstage at Oscars 2023 as 'Everything Everywhere' Wins Best Picture
2023 Oscar Portfolio
Ke Huy Quan Says Going from Child Actor to Oscar Nominee Has Been 'an Emotional Journey'
Pauly Shore, Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan Encino Man
Pauly Shore Wishes Luck to 'Encino Man' Costars Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan for Oscars: 'What a Comeback'
2023 Oscars Backstage
All the Best Backstage Photos from the 2023 Oscars
Ke Huy Quan Michelle Yeoh
Ke Huy Quan: Michelle Yeoh 'Guided Me' in 'Everything Everywhere' — 'I Haven't Done This for a Long Time'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Ke Huy Quan accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Becomes First Asian Male Film Winner at SAG Awards: 'Really Emotional Moment for Me'
Pedro Pascal Olivia Wilde
Oscars 2023 Pre-Parties: See All the Fun Photos!
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpvcOSjDk8g/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link arianadebose Verified Wholesome moments only. It was an honor to meet you sir @morganfreeman ! #MorganFreeman #KellyandRyan #Oscars @livekellyandryan Edited ·
Ariana DeBose Fangirls Over Morgan Freeman at Oscars 2023: 'Wholesome Moments Only'
2023 Oscars Backstage
5 History-Making Moments from the 2023 Oscars
95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
See the Oscars 2023 Celeb Presenters Rehearsing for Sunday's Big Awards Show