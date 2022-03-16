Kristen Stewart, Javier Bardem, Ariana DeBose & More! The Oscar Nominees Strike a Pose for PEOPLE
Nine of the big night's nominees talk to PEOPLE about life in the whirlwind ahead of Hollywood's big night. Read more in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.
Troy Kotsur
Up for: Best Supporting Actor, CODA
"This movie is impacting all types of communities — hearing, deaf, all of the above," Kotsur tells PEOPLE. "It's beautiful to make that connection."
Kristen Stewart
Up for: Best Actress, Spencer
"I never imagined myself in this sort of arena," she tells PEOPLE. "I would make movies for free."
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Up for: Best Supporting Actor, The Power of the Dog
"This recognition isn't just for my achievement in Power of the Dog," he says, "but also my pushing through to continue doing what I love."
Jessica Chastain
Up for: Best Actress, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
"I'm excited to celebrate this moment with these other incredible women," she says of her nomination and the upcoming Oscars ceremony.
Javier Bardem
Up for: Best Actor, Being the Ricardos
"He fought [for inclusion] with a smile on his face," Bardem says of Desi Arnaz, whom he portrays in the film. "He never gave up."
Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell
Up for: Best Original Song, "No Time to Die"
"This nomination is a celebration of all the hard work that went into this film and how lucky we feel to have been a part of it," O'Connell tells PEOPLE of the James Bond theme.
Aunjanue Ellis
Up for: Best Supporting Actress, King Richard
"I grew up with heroines in my house," she says of the women who inspire her — her mother, sister and grandmother among them.
Ariana DeBose
Up for: Best Supporting Actress, West Side Story
"I'm not someone who thought they'd get this far," she tells PEOPLE. "I'm enjoying everything as it comes."
