Kristen Stewart, Javier Bardem, Ariana DeBose & More! The Oscar Nominees Strike a Pose for PEOPLE

Nine of the big night's nominees talk to PEOPLE about life in the whirlwind ahead of Hollywood's big night. Read more in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday. 

By Kara Warner and Mia McNiece March 16, 2022 10:00 AM

Troy Kotsur

Credit: Ben Watts

Up for: Best Supporting Actor, CODA

Troy Kotsur

Credit: Ben Watts

"This movie is impacting all types of communities — hearing, deaf, all of the above," Kotsur tells PEOPLE. "It's beautiful to make that connection."

Kristen Stewart

Credit: Ben Watts

Up for: Best Actress, Spencer

Kristen Stewart

Credit: Ben Watts

"I never imagined myself in this sort of arena," she tells PEOPLE. "I would make movies for free."

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Credit: Ben Watts

Up for: Best Supporting Actor, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Credit: Ben Watts

"This recognition isn't just for my achievement in Power of the Dog," he says, "but also my pushing through to continue doing what I love."

Jessica Chastain

Credit: Ben Watts

Up for: Best Actress, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain

Credit: Ben Watts

"I'm excited to celebrate this moment with these other incredible women," she says of her nomination and the upcoming Oscars ceremony.

Javier Bardem

Credit: Ben Watts

Up for: Best Actor, Being the Ricardos

Javier Bardem

Credit: Ben Watts

"He fought [for inclusion] with a smile on his face," Bardem says of Desi Arnaz, whom he portrays in the film. "He never gave up." 

Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

Credit: Ben Watts

Up for: Best Original Song, "No Time to Die" 

Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

Credit: Ben Watts

"This nomination is a celebration of all the hard work that went into this film and how lucky we feel to have been a part of it," O'Connell tells PEOPLE of the James Bond theme. 

Aunjanue Ellis

Credit: Ben Watts

Up for: Best Supporting Actress, King Richard

Aunjanue Ellis

Credit: Ben Watts

"I grew up with heroines in my house," she says of the women who inspire her — her mother, sister and grandmother among them.

Ariana DeBose

Credit: Ben Watts

Up for: Best Supporting Actress, West Side Story

Ariana DeBose

Credit: Ben Watts

"I'm not someone who thought they'd get this far," she tells PEOPLE. "I'm enjoying everything as it comes."

