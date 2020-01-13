Oscar Nominations Presenter Issa Rae Calls Out Female Directors Snub: Congrats to 'Those Men'

Issa Rae is is not afraid to call out a major snub.

The Insecure actress, who presented the list of 2020 Oscar nominations early Monday morning, was not impressed after reading the all-male list of Best Director nominees.

“Congratulations to those men,” Rae 35, quipped with a sarcastic tone after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science left out female directors from the category.

Missing from the list are Greta Gerwig for Little Women and Lulu Wang for The Farewell, both female filmmakers who received critical acclaim for their offerings this season. Gerwig previously became only the fifth-ever woman nominated for the award in 2017 for Lady Bird.

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Here’s the Full List of Nominees!

Only one woman has ever won the award in the Academy’s 92-year history — Kathryn Bigelow in 2009 for The Hurt Locker.

The other three nominees are Lina Wertmüller for Seven Beauties in 1976, Jane Campion for The Piano 1993 and Sofia Coppola for Lost in Translation in 2003.

Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood and Todd Phillips for Joker were all nominated instead.

Gerwig did pick up a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination earlier in the announcements, with Rae giving her a nice shout out for making the list. Stars Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh also picked up nominations in the acting categories, and the movie made the Best Picture list for a total of six nods.

Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria was also shut out of the race alongside Jennifer Lopez, who failed to pick up a Best Supporting Actress nomination after a promising lead up to the announcement.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.