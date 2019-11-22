Oscar-Nominated Bonnie and Clyde Actor Michael J. Pollard Dies at 80

Michael J. Pollard, who gave an Oscar-nominated performance in 1967’s Bonnie and Clyde, has died. He was 80.

His death was confirmed by director Rob Zombie, who mourned the actor on Facebook. Zombie and Pollard worked together on the director’s 2003 cult horror movie House of 1000 Corpses.

“We have lost another member of our HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES family. I woke up to the news that Michael J. Pollard had died. I have always loved his work and his truly unique on screen presence. He was one of the first actors I knew I had to work with as soon as I got my first film off the ground. He will be missed,” he wrote.

Pollard’s death comes just two months after his costar from the film, Sid Haig, died in late September, also at 80.

The late actor was best known for his performance as C.W. Moss in Bonnie and Clyde opposite Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. His character was based on the real-life W.D. Jones, who served as accomplice to the infamous outlaws.

Pollard was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars and the Golden Globes. He won the BAFTA Awards for most promising newcomer to leading film roles after the movie.

Pollard would go on to star in other famous titles like 1987’s Roxanne, 1988’s Scrooged and 1989’s Tango & Cash. He also appeared in 1972’s Dirty Little Billy and 1980’s Melvin and Howard.

Pollard’s most recent movie was 2012’s The Woods.

A celebrated character actor, Pollard also inspired Michael J. Fox to use the letter “J” as his middle initial for his stage name. Fox’s real middle name is Andrew, though he chose to honor Pollard instead of keeping it.