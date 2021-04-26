Oscar Movies Brad Pitt Has Produced Over the Years — from Minari to Moonlight

Brad Pitt's producer credits are just as impressive as his acting ones, especially when it comes to his support of some of Hollywood's most diverse films in recent years.

The actor and producer, 57, has had a hand in many Oscar-winning movies, and his commitment to diversifying Hollywood didn't just start with Minari.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Fight Club actor has a total of 60 producing credits to his name, including Vice (2018), The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019) and Bong Joon-ho's Okja (2017). Here are some of the award-winning movies Pitt has helped bring to the screen.

Minari (2020)

Minari stars Steven Yeun (nominated for Best Actor) and Yeri Han as Korean-American immigrants who migrate to a farm with their children and grandmother in Arkansas in pursuit of the American dream. Produced by Pitt's Plan B Entertainment and distributed by A24, the movie won the Sundance Film Festival's Grand Jury and Audience prizes last year.

Minari was up for six Oscars this year, including Best Picture. Executive producer Pitt had the honor of presenting the Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Youn Yuh-jung, who played the matriarch of the family in the film. She became the first Korean actress to win the category, and Pitt stood to the side and watched with tears in his eyes as she accepted the award.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, director Barry Jenkins and the cast and crew of "Moonlight" accept the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Moonlight" onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty

Moonlight (2016)

One of the most critically acclaimed films of the past decade also had Pitt as an executive producer. Moonlight, directed by Barry Jenkins, is a coming-of-age story following Chiron's journey to adulthood as he deals with issues of poverty, addiction, sexuality and race.

Pitt agreed to lend support to Jenkins' adaptation of Tarell Alvin McCraney's unproduced play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue after the two met at the 2013 Telluride Film Festival. The movie swept awards season with several wins, including three Oscars (Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor) and a Golden Globe for best motion picture - drama.

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Pitt and Jenkins came together again for If Beale Street Could Talk, an adaptation of James Baldwin's 1974 novel of the same name. Set in 1970s Harlem, Tish (Kiki Layne) recalls the passionate love story of her and Alonzo (Stephan James), and the life they slowly build together until Alonzo is arrested for a crime he did not commit. Regina King received her first Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Tish's mother Sharon Rivers.

Selma (2014)

Ava DuVernay's historical drama Selma, based on the 1965 voting rights marches from Selma to Montgomery, was backed by producer Pitt and Plan B. The movie was part of the reason #OscarsSoWhite went viral on Twitter after it only received a Best Picture nomination, while leaving the director and stars of the film unrecognized at the awards ceremony back in 2015. David Oyelowo, who played Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the movie, told Screen Daily part of the reason Selma was snubbed at the Oscars was because Academy members refused to vote for the film after the cast and crew wore "I Can't Breathe" shirts at the premiere in honor of Eric Garner, who was killed by New York Police in 2014.

Brad Pitt Academy Awards Credit: John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

12 Years a Slave (2013)

Pitt won his first Oscar as a producer on the Steve McQueen-directed slave drama 12 Years a Slave, which made history at the Academy Awards as the first movie from a black director to win the highest honor since the show's creation in 1929. The film follows the life of Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a free black man from upstate New York who is kidnapped and sold into slavery in the South.

Lupita Nyong'o, who won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film, told PEOPLE she was "starstruck" when she finally met Pitt.