Oscar Isaac Set to Play Solid Snake in Upcoming Metal Gear Solid Movie Adaptation

The Golden Globe winner will play the soldier Solid Snake from the popular videogame franchise

Oscar Isaac is next set to portray a live-action character from an acclaimed video game.

The Golden Globe-winning actor, 41, will play Solid Snake, a soldier from the popular video game Metal Gear Solid. The adaptation will be directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island), according to Deadline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The game first debuted in 1996 on Playstation and follows a soldier, Solid Snake, as he infiltrates a nuclear weapons facility in order to take down a terrorist threat from Foxhound, a special forces unit.

This is the latest film Isaac has signed on to play amid an already busy slate. The actor is next starring in HBO's Scenes from a Marriage with his friend Jessica Chastain. In 2021, he'll appear in the anticipated blockbuster Dune.

He's also set to play Francis Ford Coppola in Francis and The Godfather, about the making of the iconic 1972 film. The film will also star Jake Gyllenhaal and Armie Hammer.

The drama is said to focus on the push and pull between Coppola and Paramount Studio head Robert Evans as they worked on the classic. Coppola and Evans famously butted heads throughout the filming of the movie, with the two sending telegrams back and forth to each other.

Coppola has already given the project his stamp of approval, telling Deadline, “Any movie that Barry Levinson makes about anything, will be interesting and worthwhile!”