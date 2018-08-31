Oscar Isaac Talks Carrie Fisher's Posthumous Return to Star Wars: It 'Made a Lot of Sense'

Oscar Isaac is on board with Carrie Fisher‘s surprise return to the Star Wars franchise from beyond the grave.

The actor, 39, tells PEOPLE that he trusts director J.J. Abrams‘ “sensibility” and therefore has no concerns about bringing her back via unused footage shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“When I read the script it all made a lot of sense to me,” says Isaac, “Treating that character that we all love so much with real respect from the beginning — I was very happy about that.”

Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron Lucasfilm LTD

Abrams, who co-wrote the script for Episode IX alongside Chris Terrio, said in a statement when her surprise casting was announced, “We desperately loved Carrie Fisher. Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Fisher died December, 2016 at age 60 of a cardiac arrest.

As for his character in the Star Wars universe, Poe Dameron, Isaac says he’s excited to wrap up his hero’s “fulfilling arc” with the upcoming final film in the latest trilogy.

“It’s been a good chunk of time where we’ve been doing these movies,” he laughs.

Isaac stars in Operation Finale, out in theaters now.