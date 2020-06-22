Oscar Isaac Jokes He'll Return to Star Wars If He Needs 'Another House'

Oscar Isaac has no immediate plans to return to the Star Wars universe.

Isaac just wrapped up a celebrated stint as Poe in the latest trilogy of the blockbuster franchise, which ended the Skywalker saga. In a recent panel with Deadline, the actor talked about his time with the movies and joked he'd need a very special reason to return.

“I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun,” Isaac, 41, said.

But would he return?

“Probably, but who knows. If I need another house or something," the actor joked.

The Deadline panel also featured Paul Schrader, the director of Isaac's upcoming film The Card Counter. Isaac said this latest movie is more in line with what he wants to do in his career.

“[Star Wars] is not really what I set out to do. What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me," Isaac said. " “Paul [Schrader]’s movies, the things that he’s made, it’s in my DNA. I’m not alone, obviously. [For] every actor of a certain generation, those are the films that made them who they are, so that’s certainly my case. It feels like for me a personal turning point and that, as far as I’m concerned, it has nothing to do with the finished product. It’s the process of doing this.”

Isaac's character became a fan-favorite, with a number of fans hoping the franchise would explore his relationship with John Boyega's Finn.

Isaac previously told Variety that he “hoped and wished” Poe’s relationship with Finn “would have been taken further,” echoing those comments in various other interviews as well.