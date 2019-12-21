Oscar Isaac 'Hoped' His Star Wars Character Could Have Romance with John Boyega's Finn

SPOILER WARNING: This story contains very mild spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Oscar Isaac wanted his Star Wars character to be more than friends with costar John Boyega‘s character.

Isaac, who plays Poe in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, recently told Variety that he “hoped and wished” that his character’s relationship with Boyega’s Finn “would have been taken further,” echoing those comments in various other interviews as well.

The last film in the trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, was released on Friday.

“I mean, there was an absolute natural chemistry with him,” Isaac, 40, said. “I immediately felt very connected to him. I remember, it was an audition and the two of us just, like, did that first scene back to back, butt to butt, you know, just like doing the scene together, practicing it in this room. And it was just like immediately all kind of artifice, everything just collapsed, and there’s like an intimacy that was very just, like, there.”

Image zoom John Boyega and Oscar Isaac Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“And I think the fact that neither of us shied away from that while we were shooting as well, I think it was just like, these are two guys that are happy being intimate with each other emotionally,” the actor continued. “So it wasn’t actually a total shock [that] people, you know, saw that in there.”

Isaac added, “Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would have been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control over that.”

The star made similar comments in another interview with Variety earlier this month.

“It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of… I don’t know what,” he said, adding, “But if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun.”

Image zoom John Boyega and Oscar Isaac in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker along with Daisy Ridley Lucasfilm

“They’ve always had a quite loving and open relationship in which it wouldn’t be too weird if it went beyond it,” Boyega, 27, added to Variety. “But at the same time, they are just platonic at the moment.”

“That relationship to me is a far deeper one than a romantic one,” Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams told Variety. “It is a deep bond that these two have, not just because of the trial by fire in which they met, but also because of their willingness to be as intimate as they are, as afraid as they, as unsure as they are, and still be bold, and still be daring and brave.”

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Isaac said that Poe’s ambiguity is “something that naturally came out with the chemistry with John and those two characters in particular.”

“I think there were some interesting things that could have happened that maybe didn’t — explicitly so,” he added. “But yeah, I think, often, the subtextual stuff is a bit more fun to play.”

Image zoom John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac Dave Benett/WireImage

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sees the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey, as well as her costars Boyega, Isaac, Adam Driver and Kelly Marie Tran.

There are also plenty of new faces to the franchise including Naomi Ackie and Keri Russell, while Star Wars icons Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels return as Lando Calrissian and C-3PO, respectively.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.