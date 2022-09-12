Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind's Relationship Timeline

He may play an unhappily married man in Scenes From a Marriage, but in real life, Oscar Isaac has been happily wed to Danish filmmaker Elvira Lind since 2017. The couple tied the knot after five years of dating, with Isaac later telling GQ Style he proposed "for tons of reasons."

The pair have collaborated a handful of times over the years, most recently in Lind's Oscar-nominated short film The Letter Room, which stars Isaac. They've also welcomed two sons, Eugene and Mads, in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

From Isaac acting like a "weirdo" at the party where they first met to their Met Gala debut 10 years later. Here is a complete timeline of Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind's decade-long romance.

2012: Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind first meet at a party

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The Dune star and the filmmaker haven't publicly confirmed the details of their initial meeting, but Isaac seemingly referenced it in an interview with NPR in December 2013.

"I went to a party, and I was forced to be at this party, and I went dressed as Llewyn," he said, noting that he was attempting method acting while preparing for 2013's Inside Llewyn Davis. "It was a month before shooting. And then I was sitting in the corner just eating. I was the only person eating at the party. And this girl who ended up, she's a documentary filmmaker, so obviously she spotted the weirdo and went directly to that one. And [she] sat with me and talked to me for a long time. I guess she liked the whole thing."

2012: Elvira Lind films Oscar Isaac's performance in New York City

Isaac collaborated with a fellow Julliard graduate, dancer Bobbi Jene Smith, in a performance piece called Arrowed in 2012. Lind filmed the performance from the audience and posted the piece on Vimeo, according to Vogue, which referred to Lind as "Isaac's then-girlfriend, now-wife" in an interview, confirming their romance timeline. The experience inspired Lind to begin a correspondence with Smith, which in turn sparked a three-year documentary (Bobbi Jene) that took home the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival's best documentary feature, among other top prizes.

2013: Elvira Lind directs Oscar Isaac for the first time in her Staircase Sessions series

The actor next appeared in several of Lind's Staircase Sessions, a project which featured musicians performing "a song they love in their staircase." Explaining her decision to film in staircases, Lind wrote on her website that they are "not the easiest environment to create beauty but a good challenge to explore the rawness of the performances." She filmed Isaac performing a Bob Dylan song in Brooklyn, among other videos.

2016: Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind make their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes

Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

While the pair kept their relationship out of the spotlight for several years, they eventually made their first public appearance together on the red carpet at the 2016 Golden Globes, where Isaac took home the award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for his role in Show Me a Hero. The actor stopped to smooch Lind before making his way onstage to accept the award.

February 2017: Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind tie the knot

The pair said "I do" in an intimate ceremony after five years together in early 2017. The exact timing hasn't been publicly confirmed — while Isaac later told GQ Style that they wed in March, Lind's 5-year anniversary tribute was posted on Instagram in February 2022, seemingly marking their special day as a bit earlier.

March 28, 2017: Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind are expecting their first child together

While the couple's wedding flew under the radar, Lind's growing baby bump was more difficult to hide. The parents-to-be were spotted out and about in New York City a few weeks after their nuptials, with Lind showing off her bump in a flowing maxi dress.

April 2017: Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind welcome their first child together

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty.

In April 2017, the pair became first-time parents when they welcomed son Eugene. Their little one's moniker holds a special significance: it pays tribute to Isaac's late mother, whose middle name was Eugenia. She died in February, two months before the arrival of her grandson.

2018: Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind jet off for a belated honeymoon

With Lind's due date so soon after their nuptials, the couple waited nearly a year before taking their honeymoon. Eventually, they enjoyed a tropical getaway in the Caribbean in early 2018, according to a GQ Style profile on Isaac that February.

February 14, 2018: Oscar Isaac talks being a new dad on Jimmy Kimmel

Nine months after welcoming his little one, the new dad revealed that he was in the "not sleeping" phase of parenthood during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. "He's crawling, he's moving furniture around," Isaac said of his son, adding that he'd recently babyproofed the apartment — with a bit of nudging from his wife.

Referring to it as a "death trap," he explained, "Everything was floor level. I had speakers that, if you just touched the stand, they would fall over. So my wife was like, 'You have to get rid of those speakers.' And I was like, 'I can't. These are my speakers!' And she was like, 'Well, at least you've got to secure them,' and I was like, 'They're supposed to be floating! If not, it affects the sound.' "

February 20, 2018: Oscar Isaac opens up to GQ Style about his and Elvira Lind's decision to marry

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.

In his cover story for GQ Style, the Ex Machina star revealed there were "tons of reasons" why he proposed to Lind.

"[Elvira]'s Danish — she's not a citizen, and she was very pregnant and there was an element of figuring out, 'Well, where are we going to be?' And us wanting to be a family unit a bit more," he began.

"But, you know, at the time, right before it happened, my mom was ill, and so I saw [Elvira] carrying my child, bathing my sick mom — seeing her do that, I just thought, 'I want to be with this person forever and ever,' " added Isaac.

"I just wanted to take that extra step as well. And so my mom passed in February and we got married in March and our son was born in April. It was a wild year," Isaac said. "I think I'll be processing it for the rest of my life."

October 2019: Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind welcome their second child together

The pair expanded their family with the arrival of their second child, another son, Isaac's rep confirmed to PEOPLE. While they initially waited to publicly announce their new addition's name, Lind did share a photo of baby Mads in a bassinet, nestled beside a floral arrangement.

"Baby boy in basket and beautiful botanics. Table of absolute abundance," the mother of two captioned her little one's social media debut, also thanking "daddy Oscar."

December 16, 2019: Elvira Lind supports Oscar Isaac at the Star Wars: The Ride of Skywalker premiere

Clad in a red jumpsuit, Lind accompanied Isaac to the Star Wars Hollywood premiere just two months after giving birth. "Hitting that blue carpet with my handsome man who I am very very proud of," she captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram, thanking her hair and makeup artists for "making me look nothing like the zombie baby mama I am currently."

February 10, 2020: Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind attend the Oscars

Rick Rowell via Getty

Isaac and Lind dressed to the nines for the 2020 Academy Awards, which the actor jokingly referred to as an "intense date night" ​​for the two of them. ​​The pair posed for photos on the red carpet together, with Isaac in a classic tuxedo and Lind in a flowing yellow gown by Pamella Roland. "We might see how much we can push the clock on the babysitter," Isaac joked about their afterparty plans.

June 16, 2020: Elvira Lind shares a sweet tribute to Oscar Isaac on social media

Lind shared a heartfelt thank you to her husband for their collaboration on her 2020 short film The Letter Room, in which Isaac starred.

"To my talented husband. Thank you for letting me put you in a fat suit during a Summer heat wave. Thank you for trusting me to direct you while I was 7 months pregnant. I know that wasn't always easy," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the duo on set.

"Thank you for encouraging me and showing up and doing absolute magic like you always do. And thank you for growing the most impressive moustache I have ever seen. You are the funniest man I know. I love you more than any words can explain on social media. I am very happy we got to make this together - (and stayed married after). #TheLetterRoom@madgenemedia #shortfilm #awesomehusband (photos@lishaweth)."

November 9, 2020: Elvira Lind releases The Letter Room, starring Oscar Isaac

The director's dark prison comedy premiered in November 2020, featuring Isaac as a corrections officer who becomes deeply engrossed in the letters written by a prisoner. The short, which the pair co-executive produced, was later nominated for a 2020 Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film.

November 13, 2020: Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind launch their own production company, Mad Gene Media

In late 2020, the couple launched their own production company, Mad Gene Media, which is a home for "podcasts, shorts, docs, fiction and graphic novels in the making," as Lind announced on Instagram. The company is named after their two sons, Eugene and Mads.

September 6, 2021: Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind attend the Venice Film Festival together — where his viral moment with costar Jessica Chastain makes headlines

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Despite the romance rumors sparked by viral photos of Isaac and his Scenes From a Marriage costar Jessica Chastain at the Venice Film Festival premiere of their HBO miniseries, the pair are decidedly just friends — and have been for two decades.

"​​We're acting, but also Oscar and I have been friends — we went to college together — so we've been friends more than half of our lives," Chastain told Today of the inner-arm kiss they shared on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Lind looked on in good humor from a few feet away as the costars posed together.

February 28, 2022: Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards together

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The duo hit the red carpet in coordinating pink outfits for the 2022 SAG Awards, where Isaac was up for outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or miniseries for his role in Scenes From a Marriage.

February 23, 2022: Elvira Lind celebrates five years of marriage to her "handsome fella"

The filmmaker shared a sweet tribute to her husband in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary on Feb. 23, 2022. "5 Years of being married to this handsome fella," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of the newlyweds sharing a kiss on their wedding day, tagging two of the couple's friends — who made up nearly half of the 5-person wedding party — and thanking them for their participation.

May 2, 2022: Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind attend the Met Gala together

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

For the couple's first-ever Met Gala, they "aggressively coordinated" in black-and-white Thom Browne ensembles, with Isaac in a tailored black dress that looked like a tailcoat and Lind in a suit. In a behind-the-scenes video for Vanity Fair, the pair got ready for their "extravagant date night" and shared their enthusiasm for "playing around with the idea of who's supposed to wear a dress and who's supposed to wear a suit."