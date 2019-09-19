The Oscar Frontrunners After TIFF (Eddie! Scarlett! Renée!) Open Up About Their Surprising Roles

Despite starring in some Oscar-winning films over the course of her career, Scartlett Johansson, 34, has never been nominated herself. That’s likely to change next year due to her acclaimed lead performance in Marriage Story and supporting work in Jojo Rabbit, both of which screened at TIFF.

Jojo Rabbit won the festival’s Audience Award, which in past years has gone to eventual Best Picture winners, including Green Book and Slumdog Millionaire.

The satirical comedy tells the story of lonely German boy JoJo “Rabbit” Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), whose life is turned upside after discovering that his mother Rosie (Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic during World War II. The only person he feels he can truly count on is his imaginary friend Adolf Hitler (played by the film’s director Taika Waititi).

“It’s a parent’s job to protect their kids,” Johansson tells PEOPLE and EW. “I think that by not involving Roman’s character in the reality of what’s going on at home… I think I’m basically keeping him alive that way. I’ve never had a child in [a] film before. And then this year, I made two films where suddenly [I had] 10 and 11-year-olds — so I kind of became this insta-parent.”