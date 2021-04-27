The 2021 Oscars ended suddenly after Anthony Hopkins — who was not present at the ceremony — won for Best Actor

ABC Exec Says Oscars Ending on Best Actor Was a ‘Calculated Risk': 'It Still Worked'

The abrupt ending to the 2021 Oscars was a risk that ABC and the ceremony's producers were willing to take.

Sunday's 93rd annual Academy Awards switched things up when the Best Actor category was presented as the final award of the night, despite that honor typically going to the Best Picture winner. The change up seemed like an opportunity to close out the night honoring Chadwick Boseman, who died in August of last year and was predicted to posthumously win his first Oscar.

But when presenter Joaquin Phoenix announced that Anthony Hopkins won for Best Actor, things got even more confusing for viewers when it was revealed that Hopkins, 83, was not present.

Phoenix, 46, then accepted on Hopkins' behalf and walked off the stage as producers cut to music director Questlove, who informed the audience and viewers that the show had ended.

In a new interview with Variety, ABC's Rob Mills, executive VP of unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television, explained that the show's sudden ending was a "calculated risk."

"It was not meant to end on somebody who was not present," said Mills. "It was a calculated risk, that I think still paid off because everybody was talking about it. Similarly, nobody wants the wrong envelope to happen, like it did three years ago, but everyone was talking about it. I think some people thought maybe they missed some awards. 'Why is best picture early?' or, 'What's happening, this is crazy,' almost like, 'How can this possibly happen? Best picture has to end it!' Some people were upset, some people loved it and that was really the point that there was no apathy."

Hopkins was in Wales sleeping when the award was announced at 4 a.m. local time.

"After a year in quarantine, and being double-vaccinated, he was finally able to return to Wales, and age 83, it was a great relief after such a difficult year," long-time agent Jeremy Barber told PEOPLE. "But he loved the role in The Father — it's his proudest performance — and to be the oldest living actor to win in the category means so much to him."

The next morning, Hopkins posted a video accepting the award.

"At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award. I really didn't. I'm very grateful to the Academy, and thank you," began Hopkins, who won the award for his role as Anthony in The Father.

"And I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early," Hopkins added. "And again, thank you all very much. I really did not expect this. So I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you."

Mills also confirmed that the In Memoriam montage — which honored stars like Boseman, Kelly Preston, Cicely Tyson, Fred Willard, Jerry Stiller and more — was purposely sped up.

"The in memoriam is always a tough nut to crack," he shared. "This year we chose to focus on honoring those who we have lost rather than a performance. Once a song was chosen, they timed the pace to the tempo."

Despite the risks taken, this year's Oscars saw a steep decline in viewership.

According to Variety's report of the Nielsen Live+Same Day preliminary national numbers, the 2021 ceremony was watched by 9.85 million viewers. This accounts for a 58.3% drop, losing 13.75 million viewers from last year's numbers.

Last year's viewership reached 23.6 million viewers — already an all-time low at the time.

The ceremony, which was pared-down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has largely kept audiences out of movie theaters since last March, ended with Nomadland as the big winner. The film won Best Picture, Best Director for Chloé Zhao and Best Actress for Frances McDormand, her third Oscar win.