'Orphan: First Kill' 's Isabelle Fuhrman Parties in Character as Esther at Halloween Concert

After reprising the role 13 years later for Orphan: First Kill, Isabelle Fuhrman celebrated Halloween this weekend while rocking her character Esther's signature look

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on October 31, 2022 09:22 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkWCtR8pPOR/ — Orphan: First Kill's Isabelle Fuhrman Parties in Character as Esther at Halloween Concert
Photo: Isabelle Fuhrman/Instagram

Isabelle Fuhrman just can't seem to get away from her most iconic role.

The Orphan: First Kill star, 25, who reprised her role in the prequel as the homicidal Esther 13 years after the original, shared a video of herself jamming out at a concert on Halloween weekend after she dusted off the character's eerie dress one more time.

"Esther went to a Halloween concert last night #girlsjustwannahavefun," Fuhrman wrote in the caption.

She donned Esther's signature grey Victorian-style dress with the bib trimmed in white lace, finishing the look with red ribbons around her wrists and neck, as well as two white ribbon bows keeping her hair in pigtails.

Fuhrman originated the role in the 2009 horror movie Orphan, about a grieving couple (Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard) who takes in a young girl after suffering the loss of their unborn baby. Following a series of sinister events, they soon learn that Esther is actually a 33-year-old woman with dwarfism who poses as a child.

The actress returned for Esther's origin story this year in the prequel Orphan: First Kill, starring alongside Julia Stiles. It follows Esther's journey from a psychiatric facility in Estonia to Connecticut, where she poses as a couple's young daughter who went missing years before.

Orphan First Kill
Isabelle Fuhrman in Orphan: First Kill (2022). Steve Ackerman/ Paramount

She previously spoke to PEOPLE about how reprising the role — which she first played at age 10 in her film debut — after more than a decade "weirdly felt like going home."

"I felt like I would be stupid not to come back and play this role — and I would be pissed if anybody else played Esther!" she joked. "I mean, I created her, she's mine. Obviously, I had so much help on the first movie with the look and all sorts of stuff, but her emotions and the essence of who she was was something that I created as a kid."

Fuhrman explained that she had to "lean into the fact that it wasn't going to be exactly the same," as they used forced-perspective camera angles, child body doubles and even had her costars wear platform shoes to give the illusion that she hasn't grown since the original movie.

"I definitely didn't think I would ever be wearing those pigtails ever again. I also don't think I wanted to when I was a kid. I was terrified everyone was going to only see me in one way, that I was going to get typecast and I wouldn't have any sort of career," Fuhrman added.

