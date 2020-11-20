Orlando Bloom and Zooey Deschanel Help Fundraise for Stunt Double Who Is Fighting ALS

Zach Hudson has done stunt work on a number of movies and TV shows including Pirates of the Caribbean and New Girl

Orlando Bloom and Zooey Deschanel are banding together to support a stunt double in need.

Zach Hudson, who has done stunt work in a number of movies and TV shows including Pirates of the Caribbean and New Girl, is currently battling ALS and in need of donations to help cover treatments and other expenses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, both Bloom and Deschanel shared Zach's story on social media to assist in crowdsourcing donations. "We are living in some challenging times and I imagine in some ways that we are all ‘walking our desert.' I wanted to share a link for a man that I respect and admire," Bloom wrote on Instagram alongside photos of him and Hudson on set.

The actor went on to share that Hudson is someone who "always had a smile on his face whatever the challenge before him was."

"He is currently bravely fighting ALS which is progressing much faster than expected," Bloom, 43, explained. "If you happen to be a fan of the movie and/or me please follow the link in my bio for ways you could be a blessing for this wonderful family."

Deschanel, 40, whose New Girl stunt double is Hudson's wife, Monica Braunger Hudson, also posted about his story. According to Deschanel's post, the couple met on the set of the Fox comedy.

"This is my stunt double of 10+ years- Monica Braunger Hudson. If you love Jess from New Girl, then you love Monica, she was a huge part of bringing so many comedic moments to life," the actress wrote alongside a picture of the two identically dressed on set.

"Tragically her husband was diagnosed with ALS earlier this year and because of covid, they’re unable to work and in need of help with expenses for treatment, equipment and bills," she continued. "On top of all this she’s looking after her two very young daughters. If you have a few dollars to spare please consider donating. Thank you! ❤️"

According to a GoFundMe page set up by friends of Hudson, he and his wife share two daughters, aged 1 and 3, and Hudson is also a father to four older sons.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, neither Hudson nor his wife are able to work right now, according to the GoFundMe.

The couple is also hopeful that Hudson will be able to take part in a stem cell trial, however, the pandemic "has halted all of those trials."