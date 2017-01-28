Orlando Bloom Teaches High School Drama Class with His Former Instructor

Class, meet Professor Bloom.

Orlando Bloom dropped by Cheadle Hulme High School in Greater Manchester, England to teach drama to the students on Friday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star worked with 11-year-olds teaching the “Cicero curriculum,” a teaching technique created by Bloom’s former teacher and renowned voice coach Patsy Rodenburg, according to the Manchester Evening News. Bloom reportedly worked with the kids on developing a “strong speaking voice, increasing presence and improving posture, facial expression and eye contact.”

Orlando Bloom teaches drama at Cheadle Hulme High School. Dave Thompson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

(L-R) Patsy Rodenburg, Orlando Bloom and Paapa Essiedu. Dave Thompson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Another former student of Rodenburg’s, Paapa Essiedu, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s first black Hamlet, also attended the launch.

Bloom was a guest at the school for the launch of The Laurus Trust held at Cheadle Hulme High School. Rodenburg and her two pupils, Bloom and Essiedu, helped create the school’s curriculum. On Friday, they helped run classes showcasing the benefits of the upcoming curriculum.

“CHEADLE HULME HIGH SCHOOL finding a voice…with PATSY RODENBURG my drama school teacher and her passion to bring voice and rhetoric into all state schools with her new program CICERO and the LAURUS TRUST,” Bloom shared on Instagram.