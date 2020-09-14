Orlando Bloom Spotted for the First Time Since Welcoming Daughter Daisy with Fiancée Katy Perry
The British actor and his musician fiancée announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF last month
Orlando Bloom is a dad on the move.
On Sunday, the 43-year-old Carnival Row star was spotted out and about in Santa Barbara. Bloom wore a long-sleeved gray Alpinestars shirt, black shorts, matching black flip flops, and a gray bandana as a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The occasion marks the first time that the British actor has been seen out since the arrival of his infant daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, last month.
Bloom and his fiancée, Katy Perry, announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF — the two are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity — sharing a black and white image of their little one grasping her dad's finger while Perry, 35, held on to the newborn's wrist.
"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple said.
While they did not reveal many details about Daisy's arrival, the new parents pointed out they were blessed with a "peaceful" birth. "But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," they said.
The new addition is the first child for Perry and second for Bloom. The pair got engaged in February 2019 after first being linked romantically back in January 2016. Bloom also shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
Before the arrival of his daughter, the Pirates of the Caribbean star told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show that he could not wait to be a girl dad.
"I've been feeling very grateful, obviously, I have a little baby girl on the way," Bloom said at the time as he smiled from ear to ear. "I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl. I hope she's going to love me as much as I love her. That daddy girl thing and that love of your life feeling is right around there."
Fallon, 45, who has two daughters of his own — Winnie, 7, and Franny, 5 — added that it's the "best thing in the world" and shared, "It's exactly what everyone tells you."