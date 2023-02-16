Orlando Bloom Opens Up About Challenges in Katy Perry Relationship: There's 'Never a Dull Moment'

Orlando Bloom is speaking candidly about life with Katy Perry by his side.

The actor, 46, appears on the cover of the latest issue of Flaunt Magazine, where he opened up about challenges the couple face and how there is "never a dull moment" in their relationship.

Referring to Perry, 38, as his "baby mama and life partner," Bloom told the publication, "We're in two very different pools."

"Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," he continued. "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."

Added Bloom: "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Perry first met Bloom at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. The pop superstar later explained how their paths crossed during an episode of American Idol.

"I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren't together," she said. "So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand — he wasn't even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!' "

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Bloom then proposed to Perry on Valentine's Day 2019. "It was very sweet," Perry recounted during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! days later. "It was Valentine's Day … we went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter."

She continued, "We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] — my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well."

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Says It's 'Good to Be Around' Fiancé Orlando Bloom Because He 'Gets Me Out of My Head'

The couple later welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove, on Aug. 27, 2020.

Perry and Bloom announced the baby's birth via UNICEF, a charity that they are both Goodwill Global Ambassadors for. The charity's post included a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding her father's finger while Perry held her wrist.

While speaking to PEOPLE in 2022 about De Soi, her line of non-alcoholic apéritifs, Perry gave an update on her daughter and how parenting was going.

"Daisy is great," the "Teenage Dream" singer said. "She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out."

"It's amazing to see everything new again through a toddler's eyes," she added.