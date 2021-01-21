"One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history," Orlando Bloom said of his fiancée

Orlando Bloom Says He Is 'One Proud Partner' Following Katy Perry's Stunning Inauguration Performance

Orlando Bloom is bursting with pride for fiancée Katy Perry after the singer delivered a breathtaking performance of her hit song, "Firework," during Wednesday night's Celebrating America inauguration special.

In honor of newly sworn-in President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Perry sang the uplifting track while an impressive fireworks display launched over the White House and the National Mall as the special's grand finale.

During her stunning performance, the president, 78, and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, were joined by various members of their family to watch the captivating display of fireworks from the Truman Balcony of the White House.

After Perry's electrifying show, Bloom, 44, shared a heartwarming message on Instagram in which he said the couple's 4-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove, will one day get to see her mother be a part of the historic day.

"One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love ❤️," Bloom wrote alongside a video, which captured the end of Perry's performance.

"One proud partner here with a tear of joy 🇺🇸🎆🙏," he added.

In Bloom's sweet clip, Perry, 36, is seen at the end of her performance, pointing her finger to the sky before placing her hand over her heart as she finished singing the iconic 2010 track.

"That was awesome baby. Great job baby," Bloom gushed in the background of the clip before going to give Perry a kiss.

"I love you," the singer responded as the couple locked lips.

Many of Perry's famous friends also commented on Bloom's video to rave over her performance.

Image zoom Katy Perry | Credit: CNN

"QUEEEEEEN!!!!!" Dua Lipa replied while Zooey Deschanel dropped a series of clapping emojis.

Cara Delevingne also added a string of heart emojis.

Perry recently praised Bloom for being her "whole world" in a heartfelt message for her fiancé's birthday earlier this month.

To celebrate the actor's special day, Perry shared a sweet message to Instagram which included never-before-seen photos of the couple.

"Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove & a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can't yet see.." wrote the singer.

"Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out..." she continued. "So glad my moon found its sun, love you whole world doe ♥️"