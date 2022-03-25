Orlando Bloom's fiancée Katy Perry told him, "Thank you for being a great human" after he posted about meeting a mom who'd evacuated Ukraine with her kids

Orlando Bloom Meets with Mother of 3 Who Fled Ukraine After Neighbors' House Was Bombed

Orlando Bloom is on the ground supporting families fleeing from Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

On Wednesday, the actor, 45, shared photos of himself hugging children and meeting with parents in Moldova as part of his efforts with UNICEF.

He wrote on Instagram, "Since the start of the war in #Ukraine, a child has become a refugee almost every single second. I'm in Moldova with @UNICEF meeting families who were forced to leave everything behind in search of safety."

"Children in and outside of Ukraine need all the help you can give," added Bloom.

Then on Thursday, Bloom — who has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2009 — discussed meeting a mom of three who evacuated Ukraine with her kids, posting photos of the moment.

"Today, on the border, I met a mother and her three children who fled Ukraine last night after their neighbour's house was bombed. They don't know where they will go next, but Mum just wants her children to be safe," he wrote in the caption. "Today is one month since the war started and thousands of families still cross the border to Moldova every day."

"The services set up by @UNICEF and partners on the borders are vital for children and families seeking protection," he added.

In the comment section, Bloom's pop-star fiancée Katy Perry (a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador herself since 2013) wrote, "Thank you for being a great human ❤️."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.