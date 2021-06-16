An insider told PEOPLE that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom "very much seem to enjoy" Venice, Italy

Love Birds! Orlando Bloom Documents 'Kiss Under the Bridge for Good Luck' with Katy Perry in Venice

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are feeling the romance of Italy.

On Wednesday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 44, shared a series of photos and videos from a Venice trip with his fiancée, 36. In one snapshot, the couple smooches while riding a gondola together and going under a bridge.

"🍕dump and a kiss under the bridge for good luck 🍀," Bloom captioned the Instagram post.

The pair were pictured taking the boat ride while enjoying an Aperol spritz on Monday, as a source told PEOPLE, "Orlando and Katy arrived in Venice on Sunday. [Daughter] Daisy and [Bloom's son] Flynn are with them and also other family members. They toured the city on a gondola and enjoyed spritz."

"The weather has been perfect," the insider added. "They very much seem to enjoy the city."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The family getaway to Italy comes several weeks after Perry revealed 9-month-old Daisy's latest milestone. "She's crawling and she has one tooth," Perry said during an appearance on On-Air with Ryan Seacrest. "It's barely poked through though."

"Actually it's kind of like one of my teeth," she joked. "I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting, but I think that's character!"

Orlando Bloom

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Jokes About Getting 'Spicy' With Orlando Bloom in American Idol Tinkerbell Costume

Bloom told The Guardian in March that he and Perry have limited their sexual activity since welcoming daughter Daisy Dove back in August. "How often do you have sex?" asked the reporter, to which the Carnival Row star replied, "Not enough - we just had a baby, though."

Perry told Jimmy Kimmel in February that having her daughter was "the best decision I ever made in my entire life." She also confirmed that having Daisy was, in fact, a conscious decision for her and Bloom, saying she has "family, support and an incredible fiancé" by her side as she navigates new motherhood.