Orlando Bloom Shows Off His Emoji-Covered Bare Bottom as He Skinny-Dips in Lake: 'So Amazing'

Orlando Bloom is making a splash!

The 44-year-old actor recently went for a swim at an undisclosed location, skinny dipping in a lake in photos posted to Instagram on Sunday.

"💦💦💦," Bloom captioned the four-part carousel, featuring three photos and a video from the adventure. The Carnival Row star stood in the water and smiled in the first photo, showing off his chiseled chest, then practiced his backstroke skills in the quick video clip.

"Ah, so amazing!" he exclaimed in the video, standing in the water.

In the second shot, Bloom stood in the buff on the banks of the shore of the lake with his back to the camera, flashing a thumbs up with his right hand and editing a peach emoji over his bare bum. The actor cheekily tagged fiancée Katy Perry as the peach emoji — and didn't seem fazed that there were other people on the opposite side of the lake.

In the third photo, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum smiled in a selfie with the verdant cliffs surrounding the lake behind him.

Friends and followers got a kick out of the pictures of Bloom's swim sans suit, sounding off in the comment section.

"Who knew he had the BACK STROKE toooooo!!!" wrote celebrity makeup artist Michael Anthony.

"🍑 peachy 🍑" agreed Roma Downey.

"That family on the other side 👀😂" Helena Christensen joked.

Though Perry has yet to chime in on the silly pictures, she recently teased that her fiancé made a mistake in an earlier Instagram post this month.

Bloom shared a series of snaps from their Italian vacation Aug. 7, including a picture of the 36-year-old American Idol judge posing at the bottom of a staircase leading to a wine cellar with Lydia Kives and stylist Jamie Mizrahi. Meanwhile, in another adorable shot, Perry helped hold up a plate full of truffles while Bloom savored the smell.

"When the moon🌕 hits your eye👁 like a big pizza🍕pie🥧 That's amore ❤️ When the world 🌎 seems to shine✨ like you've had too much wine 🍷 That's amore ❤️🇮🇹," he captioned the carousel.

At the end of the post, the actor even tacked on a video of himself and his pals singing the popular Dean Martin hit at a restaurant.

However, he seemed to forget one thing in summing up highlights from their trip.