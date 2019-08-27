Orlando Bloom Opens Up About His Early Fame: I 'Was Under a Giant Magnifying Glass'

Orlando Bloom has learned to handle his fame but that wasn’t always the case for the British actor.

Bloom, 42, starred as Legolas in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and later gained international recognition as Will Turner in The Pirates of the Caribbean.

“In those huge movies, you can sometimes feel like a cog, part of a giant wheel,” Bloom told the Radio Times via the Press Association.

He continued, “I was under a giant magnifying glass at a really young age. I was Legolas for three movies and Will Turner for three movies and while I did other things, they were all in between those massive movies.”

“Even if you’re not pigeonholed, those roles set a really strong tone,” he added.

Despite struggling with the added scrutiny on his life and career, Bloom said he’s reached a place where he feels more at home.

“Through my 20s and into my early 30s I was never in one place for more than six months,” he said. “But in my heart, I feel very British.”

Bloom added, “I miss the humor, the turn of phrase, the way we interact, the way in which you can be vocal about things.”

The Carnival Row actor was married to Miranda Kerr in 2010 before the two divorced in 2013 and they share a son, Flynn, 8. Bloom is now engaged to Katy Perry and he opened up about how the two make a long-distance relationship work in July.

“You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person so that you can go on a journey together,” Bloom told PEOPLE at the TCA Press Tour.

When asked whether he and Perry, 34, are in wedding planning mode, Bloom told reporters, “In the sense that we are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship.”

Bloom spoke to Willie Geist earlier this month in which he said, “It’s important to me that we are aligned” when asked about his relationship with the singer.

“I’ve been married and divorced and I don’t want to do it again,” he said. “And we’re both fully aware of that. She’s remarkable and so I’m always so impressed with that and I’m encouraged.”