Orlando Bloom Says He Doesn't Want to Be Divorced 'Again' Ahead of Katy Perry Wedding

Orlando Bloom is ready to spend the rest of his life with fiancée Katy Perry.

The actor sat down for a new interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist where he opens up about his relationship to the singer and their future together. Bloom, 42, and Perry, 34, were engaged on Valentine’s Day after dating on-and-off since 2016.

“It’s important to me that we are aligned — I’ve been married and divorced and I don’t want to do it again,” Bloom told Geist. “And we’re both fully aware of that. She’s remarkable and so I’m always so impressed with that and I’m encouraged.”

Bloom was previously married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010-2013 and they share 8-year-old son Flynn. Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010-2012.

Bloom also gave insight into why he proposed to Perry in such an elaborate way, whisking her away in a helicopter before finally popping the question. Though he says it was mostly so the two could have some privacy, it also satisfied Perry’s love of “big moments.”

“She loves a big moment. I’m still trying to get her to wrestle into the small moments,” Bloom said. “The cool thing about what we’re doing — we’re learning to do the small together. I think we’re both fully aware that it’s a mountain to climb and that that mountain won’t stop, in terms of a relationship, because I think that’s what it is. And I love to evolve and fortunately, she does too.”

The couple are often apart due to their careers but Bloom told PEOPLE last month that the distance has only made them stronger.

“You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together,” he said.

Perry, meanwhile, also seems happy to continue building the groundwork of their relationship rather than quickly leap into a marriage.

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically,” she said in July on KIIS1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

She clarified, “I’m saying [monster house] like, emotionally. It’s important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step because we were both married before, and it’s not the same in your 30s, you know.”

Bloom’s full interview airs Sunday, Aug. 25. Bloom’s new Amazon series Carnival Row premieres on the platform Aug. 30.