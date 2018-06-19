Orlando Bloom Tells Cate Blanchett He Had the 'Biggest Crush' on Her During Lord of the Rings

A Lord of the Rings reunion on the Late Late Show with James Corden revealed an interesting tidbit from behind-the-scenes.

Cate Blanchett and Orlando Bloom appeared on the London episode of Corden’s late night show where they reunited after last starring together in 2003’s The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Bloom revealed that he had a secret longing for Blanchett when the two originated their characters in 2001’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

“I had such a crush, I had the biggest crush on you,” Bloom told Blanchett. The actor was 23 when the first movie was released while Blanchett was 30.

But Blanchett didn’t exactly reciprocate his feelings.

“I didn’t recognize you, because the first time I saw you had like, Fabio hair and blue eyes,” Blanchett responded. “And then I just saw you, who is this really cute guy out of drama school, and I didn’t put two and two [together].”

“And I was just walking around spying on her from the corner of the room, in a non creepy way,” Bloom joked.

Watch their adorable reunion above!