Orlando Bloom Grabs Coffee with Katy Perry's Father After Welcoming Daughter with Singer

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry welcomed their first child together late last month

New dad Orlando Bloom is getting some quality time with his future father-in-law.

Bloom was seen hopping into his 1940s truck to meet fiancée Katy Perry's dad Keith for coffee on Tuesday. The outing comes weeks after Bloom and Perry welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove.

Bloom kept it casual in a white shirt and green jeans while Keith wore an all-black outfit with a vest and thick silver chain necklace. The actor was seen arriving in the baby blue vintage truck for the meet up.

Earlier this week, Bloom, 43, was seen out and about for the first time since he became a father again. The actor also shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Image zoom MEGA

Bloom and Perry announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF — the two are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity — sharing a black and white image of their little one grasping her dad's finger while Perry, 35, held on to the newborn's wrist.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple said.

Image zoom Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Filmmagic

The new addition is the first child for Perry. The pair got engaged in February 2019 after first being linked romantically back in January 2016.

While they did not reveal many details about Daisy's arrival, the new parents pointed out they were blessed with a "peaceful" birth. "But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," they said.

Before the arrival of his daughter, the Pirates of the Caribbean star told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show that he could not wait to be a girl dad.

"I've been feeling very grateful, obviously, I have a little baby girl on the way," Bloom said at the time as he smiled from ear to ear. "I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl. I hope she's going to love me as much as I love her. That daddy girl thing and that love of your life feeling is right around there."