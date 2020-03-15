Orlando Bloom Says He Was Celibate for Six Months Before Meeting Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom is opening up about what his sex life was like before meeting fiancée Katy Perry.

In an interview with Britain’s The Sunday Times, the Carnival Row star, 43, revealed he was on a six-month celibacy streak, which ended when he met Perry in 2016.

Bloom took the recommendation from his friend, surfer Laird Hamilton after the actor admitted he “wasn’t happy” in early 2016.

“If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out,” Bloom recalled of his friend’s suggestion.

To his surprise, Bloom stayed abstinent for six months.

“I was going to do three months, but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself,” Bloom said.

Asked if he looked to pornography as a substitute for sex, the father of one asserted he did “completely nothing” at the time.

“It was insane. I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there,” Bloom said.

In fact, the star said he finds that “porn is super-disruptive to your sex life, to your libido,” adding, “They’ve done the studies, they can’t find any kids who don’t watch it. When you watch multiple people at multiple times in one evening, how is your actual real-life partner going to match up? It’s just so destructive.”

After meeting Perry at the Golden Globe Awards in 2016, Bloom said they “hung out and connected” and his time with celibacy came to an end. The pair dated on-and-off from 2016 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.

Now, the couple is expecting their first child together. Bloom is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Bloom and Perry plan to tie the knot in the near future. They were set to wed in Japan in early summer, but due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading, they’ve decided to postpone their big day.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” a source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”