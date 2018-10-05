Orlando Bloom Bonds with Grandma, 98, as She Prepares to 'Pass Soon': 'I Am So Grateful'

Orlando Bloom has flocked to his 98-year-old grandma’s side in her final days.

The actor, 41, shared a touching tribute to his grandmother Dorrie on Instagram Thursday night, posting a series of photos of Bloom holding and kissing her hand as she rested in bed.

“Cherish the memories and moments and celebrate and respect the life,” he wrote in the emotional caption. “We all smile we live we laugh and we embrace a grandmother a mother a sister an aunt a wife a girlfriend a daughter a friend a child a newborn we are born we grow old we get sick and we die this we know so love and give love.”

“98 years and I’m so glad I got to be a part of them and as I lie awake pondering and knowing that she too will pass soon now perhaps before I wake I pray I smile,” he wrote. “I shed a tear or two at the memories of Sunday lunch with Yorkshire pudding (she made the best) and roast potatoes and beans from the allotment and pudding and humbugs and walks in the fields or alone the canals and knitted cardigans the love and history I am so grateful for my grandma Dorrie I love you.”

Bloom’s girlfriend Katy Perry, 33, showed some support in the comments to his post, writing, “Love you angel.”

She and Bloom recently made their red carpet debut as a couple, attending the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco in late September. The next day, they were spotted getting cozy in Corfu, cuddling up to each other as they vacationed on the Greek island.

Perry and Bloom dated for around a year but announced they were “taking respectful, loving space” in February 2017, just days after they posed for a photo together at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars afterparty. Both stayed in touch during the separation, seeing each other occasionally before reconciling earlier this year.

Now it appears they’re stronger than ever — and might be ready to get engaged.

“Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future,” a source close to the actor tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful!”

“He always said he would absolutely get married again, and it seems Katy could be it,” said the insider about Bloom, who was previously wed to model Miranda Kerr, 35. “They both seem very happy.”

Heading back to work on American Idol after wrapping up her Witness Tour, Perry told fans last month at an intimate concert that she’s been working hard on her “spiritual self” and “mental self” over the last year and is feeling happier and healthier in her new chapter.

“This has been an amazing year for the relationship,” added the source. “It’s like they needed to split and get back together again to get to this point.”