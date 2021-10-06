In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, Orlando Bloom and Leslie Odom Jr. battle for their own futures—and the love of one woman.

Orlando Bloom and Leslie Odom Jr. Go Head to Head in New Clip for Needle in a Timestack: WATCH

Orlando Bloom and Leslie Odom Jr. are two men at odds in their new film.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Needle in a Timestack, Odom Jr. plays Nick, who must watch as Bloom's character, a time traveler, breaks apart his marriage to Janine (Cynthia Erivo) using Nick's college girlfriend, Alex (Freida Pinto).

"Everything I have in my life is because of you," Bloom's character tells Nick in an ominous encounter. "These past few years have been the best. I'm happy with what I'm doing. I'm happy in myself and that's because of you."

Nick appears withdrawn and reticent to hear Bloom's character, even as Alex approaches to defuse the tension.

"Everybody says I look like s---," Nick says, as Alex tells him, "Nothing a little smile wouldn't cure. We all miss seeing you, Nick. Do you stay away because of me?"

The movie is a sci-fi romance and follows Nick as his memories of his wife disappear, forcing him to decide what he's willing to sacrifice in order to save everything he loves.

The movie is co-written by Robert Silverberg and John Ridley, who also directed the film. The cast also includes Jadyn Wong, Laysla De Oliveira and Hiro Kanagawa.