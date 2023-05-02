Orlando Bloom and David Harbour Train a Video Game Expert for Real-Life Racing in 'Gran Turismo' Trailer

Gran Turismo races into theaters August 11

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on May 2, 2023 10:37 AM

Gear up for some serious racing action.

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures Entertainment premiered the official trailer for its upcoming sports drama Gran Turismo, starring Orlando Bloom and David Harbour as Nissan racing instructors who recruit a skilled Gran Turismo video game player and help him train to race professionally in the real world.

The film's trailer, set to Nas' 1999 song "Hate Me Now," opens on main character Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe) as he expresses a desire to chase his dreams and become a professional race driver.

That dream is discouraged by his father (Djimon Hounsou) but encouraged by Bloom's character, who recruits Jann for a spot in a competition meant to discover the best video game driver and grant them the opportunity to train and race in real life.

David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Archie Madekwe in Gran Turismo
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Harbour's trainer character initially does not believe the competition is worth it, but Jann emerges victorious in the simulators and finds himself in the high-stakes — and potentially physically dangerous — world of professional racing.

Grand Turismo is based on the true story of British professional race car driver Jann Mardenborough, who will be played by Archie Madekwe (Midsommar), according to an official synopsis for the film.

Orlando Bloom in Gran Turismo
Sony Pictures Entertainment

The movie covers the "ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver," the synopsis reads.

In real life, Mardenborough, now 31, emerged as a high-end racing talent just from playing PlayStation's Gran Turismo games as he transferred to real racing at the GT Academy, a program formerly ran by Nissan and Sony intended to help serious Gran Turismo players transition to racing real vehicles, according to The Guardian.

Mardenborough beat out 90,000 competitors at the GT Academy and currently races in the Japanese Super GT championship circuit, according to his website.

Archie Madekwe stars in Columbia Pictures GRAN TURISMO.
Gordon Timpen

"Pleased my family name will be immortalised. And to whomever gains some positivity in their life by watching," the real-life pro driver wrote on Instagram Tuesday as he shared the movie's trailer. "Enjoy."

Aside from Harbour, Bloom, Madekwe and Hounsou, the film also stars Spice Girls alum Geri Halliwell Horner. The movie is directed by Neill Blomkamp (Elysium) and written by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard).

Gran Turismo speeds into theaters August 11.

