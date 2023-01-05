Orlando Bloom and David Harbour Preview 'Every Thrill' in First Look at 'Gran Turismo' Movie

Gran Turismo will premiere in movie theaters in summer 2023

Published on January 5, 2023 02:34 PM

Orlando Bloom and David Harbour are offering a sneak peek at their upcoming racecar movie Gran Turismo.

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Entertainment shared a first look at the new movie from director Neill Blomkamp (District Nine), which serves as an adaptation of the PlayStation racing video game series of the same name.

In the one-minute sneak preview, Bloom, 45, asserts that Gran Turismo is made for fans to experience in the movie theater, while Stranger Things star Harbour, 47, boasted about the movie's racing sequences as intense racing sequences filmed using drones play out on screen.

"It's bad-ass race car action you're going to feel like you're in the middle of," Harbour says in the video.

"Body-vibrating sound," Bloom adds of the film's sensations. "The audience is going to feel every jolt, every thrill of this racing at 200 miles per hour."

Orlando Bloom and David Harbour Share Thrilling First Look at Gran Turismo Movie
Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Grand Turismo is based on the true story of British professional race car driver Jann Mardenborough, who will be played by Archie Madekwe (Midsommar), according to a synopsis for the film.

The movie covers the "ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver," the synopsis reads.

In real life, Mardenborough emerged as a high-end racing talent just from playing PlayStation's Gran Turismo games as he transferred to real racing at the GT Academy, a program formerly ran by Nissan and Sony intended to help serious Gran Turismo players transition to racing real vehicles, according to The Guardian.

Mardenborough beat out 90,000 competitors at the GT Academy and currently races in the Japanese Super GT championship circuit, according to his website.

Orlando Bloom and David Harbour Share Thrilling First Look at Gran Turismo Movie
Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

In November 2022, Spice Girls alum Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou joined Gran Turismo's cast as the production filmed in Hungary.

Halliwell Horner confirmed the news on social media at the time, sharing a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's casting coverage. "Announcement," she wrote in the caption.

Other casting decisions reported at the time include Daniel Puig (Naomi), Josha Stradowski (The Wheel of Time) and Thomas Kretschman (Indiana Jones 5), as they joined Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Bloom, Harbour and Madekwe on the film. Halliwell Horner, 50, and Hounsou, 58, will play Madekwe's parents.

The upcoming racing film is written by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard).

Gran Turismo is set to premiere in theaters in summer 2023.

