Original Scream Stars Drew Barrymore and David Arquette Meet Ghostface in TikTok Challenge

Beware: Ghostface is haunting TikTok!

Drew Barrymore and David Arquette have already crossed paths with the diabolical killer in a new text-to-speech option featuring the iconic voice of the masked villain, now available on the social media app.

Both stars tried out the feature to celebrate the trailer release of the latest Scream installment, starring Neve Campbell.

Barrymore, 46, shot a hilarious TikTok video on the set of her daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, where she heard the creepy voice of Ghostface.

"Oh Ghostface, I'm, um, um, dating a football player and he's really big, and he's going to make a TikTok to kick your TikTok's a--," she said in the video.

Ghostface responded, "I saw your interview with Vanessa Hudgens, I know you're not dating right now."

"I'm still going to haunt your TikTok," he continued, before asking, "Quick q: Do you know if David Arquette is on TikTok?"

Smiling, Barrymore said, "You know, I think he actually is."

Ghostface did find Arquette, 50, who played around with the feature on TikTok by shining a flashlight on his face and asking, "Hey TikTok, do you like scary movies?"

"Who do you think you are?" Ghostface's voice interrupts. "I ask the questions around here." He adds, "I hope you like scary movies. You're in one."

Arquette and Barrymore both starred in the original 1996 film Scream, although the actress' character was iconically killed within the first few minutes of the film. Arquette has gone on to reprise his role as deputy sheriff Dwight "Dewey" Riley in several sequels within the franchise.

The trailer for the latest chapter of the franchise, simply titled Scream, dropped last week, teasing the stars' return with some fresh new faces.

In a change to the famous franchise, the reboot is also the first film not directed by horror master Wes Craven, who died of a brain tumor at age 76 in 2015.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Campbell said she was reassured by the new film's directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not, V/H/S), who are longtime fans of Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson's original creation.

"I genuinely was in two minds," Campbell told EW. "The idea of making these films without Wes Craven seemed challenging to me. I loved the man very much. But Matt and Tyler wrote me a letter, speaking of their appreciation and great respect for Wes Craven, and speaking of the fact that the very reason that they are directors today was because of these movies and because of Wes, and that meant a great deal to me."